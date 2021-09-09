Video: Birmingham police officer commandeers bike to chase down suspect

Police in Birmingham have shared a video on social media showing the moment one of their officers borrowed a bike from a member of the public, enabling him to chase down and arrest an individual wanted for breach of bail conditions relating to domestic abuse.
PC Tom Harris had been investigating reports of a man breaking bail conditions by visiting a property he was banned from when he spotted the individual a quarter of a mile away at Oaklands Recreational Ground in Yardley.
He gave chase to the suspect and, seeing the cyclist, asked if he could borrow his bike.
“Are you after that bloke?” the rider asked? “Yeah, that bloke there,” replied PC Harris. “Cheers mate.
He then pedalled the bike – complete with newspaper wedged between the handlebars and brake cable – across the park to apprehend the man, with the incident, which happened on 31 August, filmed on his body cam.
Reaching the 23-year-old suspect, he said, “Stop! Hands behind your back now!”
The man, one of whose arms was in a sling, said, “Watch my arm, man!” as he was handcuffed.
PC Harris then called a fellow officer to ask, “Can you meet me where you dropped me off, I borrowed a member of the public's bike and now I need to drop it off.”
He then saw two PCSOs who said they would take the bike back to the cyclist who had lent it to the officer for his successful pursuit.
It’s the second time this year we’ve reported on a quick-thinking police officer borrowing a bike to chase down a criminal, with an officer from Greater Manchester Police doing so in April to catch the driver of a stolen car who had crashed the vehicle.
> Police officer commandeers bike to chase down car thieves
What does all of that say about the fashionable zippy direction indicators on upmarket cars, the ones where the light processes sideways? Are they...
I've got one of these in now....the customer managed to find a disc brake frame in the States and had it shipped across....currently being built up...
Airlines wouldn't emoloy a pilot who threatened to deliberately crash their aircraft, even if they were "just joking"....
The simple advert Labour Isn't Working was credited by multiple people for winning the Election in 79. So was that an insignificant advert?...
its not going past their front door
Commiserations. Indeed, a wise man once said:
I shall comment even though I have been told that comments have been closed just to say that I am pleased to see that this man has gotten his pride...
But what is a Hurk? ...
Always do the squeeze while submerged test, that would have been an expensive waste.
I had a guy threaten to get out of his car and "beat the shit out of" me. I looked at my watch, looked at him, and said "I have time." He left.