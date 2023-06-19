Bicycle racks in pub loading bays causing "unnecessary stress", businesses claim

The topic of bike racks has been discussed widely in Dublin in recent days as business owners called out what they see as the "unnecessary stress" on pubs taking deliveries, apparently caused by bicycle parking provision.

The most recent development, reported in the Independent.ie, follows last week's initial situation, shared on our Tuesday live blog, when Street 66 bar complained about the "joke" of a decision for the council to rapidly replace an outdoor seating area with bike racks "without warning".

That seating area had been housed in a loading bay, thanks to a rolling outdoor furniture licence, something the council rejected the bar's application for for the first time in years. Now, other businesses in the city have called on the council to stop installing bike racks and planters in loading bays.

Dakota bar reports it was forced to turn away a large keg delivery because bicycle parking had been put in the loading bay outside its South William Street location. The director of operations of the Odeon Group, which owns the bar, said the loading bay situation was causing "incredible stress".

"You can't go rolling kegs down the street, you have to be able to load in close to your premises," Richard McDermott said, adding that the bike racks were installed overnight without consultation and their delivery driver was told to move on by gardaí.

"It was mayhem," he continued. "Trying to take 26 kegs of Guinness in and you don't have a loading bay so you're blocking the street. The guards came along and moved the lads along so we missed our delivery. We had to rearrange and bring in more staff to do it… We had to unload it as fast as possible so we don't block the street.

"We lost a day and we had no stock. We had to get stock from somewhere else to tie us over for a few days. It was just mayhem and unnecessary stress. It's crazy. They are taking up the whole bay, if they took up half we would be able to get a truck in, it's a large bay. They put benches and two big planter boxes in as well."

Last week, Dublin City Council came in for heavy criticism, from cyclists and non-cyclists alike, after rapidly moving to install a bike rack in an area which only two days previously had been the site of outdoor seating for Street 66.

> "What a joke": Pub slams council's decision to rapidly replace outdoor seating area with bike racks "without warning"

"Last Friday I was applying for the outdoor furniture licence as normal, like we did over the last few years," Siobhán Conmy, the owner of Street 66, a LGBTQ+ venue in Dublin city centre, said. "I applied in October and then in March. I rang the council every week to get an update. On Friday at 3pm I was told that we were refused for the loading bay.

"Then [yesterday] morning one of my customers was passing by and told me Dublin City Council put bike racks on the loading bay. I hadn't been notified, we haven't been given the chance to appeal or been told why it's been refused.

"The loading bay I assume would be reinstalled as a loading bay rather than a bike rack area. Which is dangerous outside a busy bar. The delivery drivers will be completely frustrated, our delivery day is tomorrow and they'll have to drive up a footpath to do their job.

"Coming up to Pride Month, we have massive orders coming in. I don't understand at all why it happened. It feels a little suspicious why a bike rack was installed on a Monday morning after a permit was refused on Friday evening.

"This one of our busiest months, we have tours coming from all over the world. There are nice vibes for the next couple of weeks. There are 26 bike racks on the street already, it seems very strange why they added an extra eight. I'd like an explanation why this was done outside our front door and why we weren't given any form of notice or chance to appeal."

A petition calling for the removal of the bike rack has been signed more than 6,500 times since it went live on June 12 and, as we noted on our live blog last week, notably, the council's installation of the loading bay bike racks has also been criticised by local cyclists, the Dublin Cycling Campaign arguing that the loading bay was too narrow to facilitate bikes.

We do not support the installation of the bike parking outside @st66dublin on Parliament Street Aside from the obvious issues with removing outdoor seating during Pride month, this is an example of very poor planning by @DubCityCouncil on a street that should be pedestrianised https://t.co/Xy5fR7XU6t — Dublin Cycling Campaign (@dublincycling) June 12, 2023

"We do not support the installation of the bike parking outside," the group tweeted. "Aside from the obvious issues with removing outdoor seating during Pride month, this is an example of very poor planning by Dublin City Council on a street that should be pedestrianised.

"These also look like a temporary installation which is confusing. The location also suggests it might be too narrow for bikes and they would stick out on the path or road."