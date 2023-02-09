Amsterdam cyclists get signs asking them not to jump red lights

Cyclists in Amsterdam are being greeted by signs at one of the city’s busiest junctions that aim to provide a ‘nudge’ to stop people riding through red traffic lights.

The electronic signs, which are being deployed by the city council, show a counter displaying the number of riders who have waited for the lights to change that day, with the words “Waited at red” appearing above the digits, and “You too?” below, reports NOS.nl.

> Underwater cycle garage – with space for 7,000 bikes – set to open in Amsterdam

The signs are aimed at encouraging people to stop at the signals, as they are required to do, rather than treat red traffic lights as merely being advisory.

People are asked to press a large red button at the signal when they stop, which the council says “causes the counter to increase and the desired behaviour therefore becomes visible.”

By making the issue more visible, it hopes that it will encourage more cyclists to stop at red lights, with around one in four currently failing to do so.

The initiative is one of a number of ‘nudges’ trialled last year by the city council aimed at reinforcing positive behaviour among riders.

In a three-month pilot last year at a less busy junction, Kamerlingh Onneslaan, in the east of the Dutch capital, it was discovered that 20 per cent more cyclists waited at red lights compared to before the counter and sign was installed.

This morning, the signs, developed by the behavioural change consultancy Dijksterhuis & van Baaren, went live at one of the city’s busiest junctions, where Parnassusweg meets De Boelelaan, near Amsterdam-Zuid station and adjacent to the main VU University building.

Meanwhile, a dozen junctions around the city have today received another new feature aimed at giving cyclists a ‘nudge’ to embrace positive behaviour.

At the junctions, each of which are used by high numbers of children, there is now a large picture of a child waiting at a red light – which, the council says, “responds to the sense of responsibility of adults towards children to set a good example.”