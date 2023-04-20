6 reasons to attend The Cycle Show this weekend: Break a world record, see bikes from Bianchi, Orro and 3T, ask Froome about his disc brakes + much more

The Cycle Show is taking place for the 20th time this weekend at Alexandra Palace in London, bringing together industry experts showcasing new products and the coolest bikes into one place. You can also meet the pros and test some great bikes. If you haven’t got your ticket yet, here are six reasons to consider attending the Cycle Show... various members of the road.cc team will be there on Friday, so if you can get the day off work say hello!
Get close to the pro peloton riders
Not only do you get to meet some cool brand representatives, but the Cycle Show also brings some of the fastest cyclists in the world to one place. This year, the guest list includes four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (wonder if he'll have much to say about disc brakes?), former Hour Record holder and ex-World Tour pro Alex Dowsett, British Cyclocross talent Zoe Backstedt, legendary Philippa York, ultra cyclist Josh Ibbet plus many more. You can listen to the pros on stage over the course of the show and have a chat in the VIP lounge.
Check out the coolest custom bikes
The Jaw Dropper exhibit is returning to the Cycle Show and it’s displaying the best bike builds and custom-painted frames. 15 talented bike builders from the UK and Europe are showing off their creations, including the special edition green and gold machine from Handsling and an exclusive Kintsugi Mamtor bike from Quirk that we also saw at Bespoked back in October.
In addition to the coolest custom bikes, you can also check out the flagship models from brands including BMC, Willier, Orro and Bianchi.
Have a go at a world record
British Cycling is holding a track stand competition across all three days of the show for attendees to have a go at breaking the record for the longest track stand. This will be done on a fixed-gear bike and the record currently stands at 21 minutes and 34 seconds, so prepare to be at there for a while if you want to be crowned the new world record holder!
Test your legs up one of London's toughest climbs
If track standing ain't your thing, you can tackle one of London’s toughest climbs instead in the virtual world. To do this, head over to the FulGaz stand where the cycling app experts take you to test your legs on the steppest hills. There are prizes and free gifts on offer for the fastest.
Ride with an ex-pro
Not only can you hear the pro riders' conversations on the stage and have a little chat with them in the VIP lounge, but you can also ride bikes with one of them. Ex-World Tour legend Nico Roche is leading a ride out starting from Alexandra Palace on Sunday 23rd April, organised by cycling clothing brand ASSOS. You can win a spot on this ride before the show starts, so check out the website for that.
Get yourself new kit and have a nice day out
The Cycle Show is obviously full of great cycling kit at discounted prices, so it’s a great opportunity to update your helmet, sunglasses, clothing or accessories.
Alexandra Palace will also host a range of food and drink vendors throughout the show, so you can have a nice cup of coffee and a good meal to enjoy during the visit.
To learn more and get your tickets for the Cycle Show on 21-23 April 2023, visit cycleshow.co.uk.
