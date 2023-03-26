Check out this striking green and gold custom Handsling A1R0evo i

The answer from this Handsling A1R0evo’s owner is probably: “there is no such thing”. We’ve been given a sneaky closer look at this customised Handsling ahead of the next month’s Cycle Show in London, so let’s dive into the details of the bike.

The A1R0evo is Handsling's pure-bred stiff and light race bike, and the fully custom-made version we have here is matchy from the deep candy green paint and gold vinyl logos, to subtle additions like a personalised top tube logo and gold stem bolts.

Although Handlsling offers a lot of colour options as standard (15 limited edition colours are available for the A1R0evo), things have been taken a little further with this build, as it will be showcased alongside other cool custom builds (called 'Jaw Droppers) at the annual cycle show - where the aim is obviously to stand out.

The bike has been built from scratch to the rider's exact size requirements, with stem length, handlebar width and headset spacers all dialled in to optimise comfort and performance. We assume the look of the bike is also to the liking of said rider, because... it really is a lot of green.

Simon Whiten, Director of Handsling, said: “This bike demonstrates the level of

customisation offered at Handsling. We work closely with our clients to design personalised paint schemes and to custom-spec every element of the build, resulting in true one-off machines.

"The team has produced a stunning A1R0evo that is befitting such a prestigious Competition."

This special bike is dripping in custom features - from the deep candy green paint and gold vinyl logos to subtle additions like a personalised top tube logo and gold stem bolts. The green and gold theme is carried throughout the bike, and perhaps the most striking bit is the not-yet released 68/75mm Parcours Chrono wheels that have a paint-free gold carbon finish.

The very fascinating finish on the rims is the result of Parcours’ exclusive partnership with materials experts Hypetex, whose patented technology embeds colour in composite, so there is no need for paint.

Talking of partnerships, Parcours is actually the official supplier of Handsling, which was announced by the two British brands last month.

The saddle to match the bling is from Selle San Marco, and that’s paired with Selle San Marco Presa Corsa bar tape - both of which match the Handsling logo pretty perfectly.

In terms of the groupset, this bike runs with a Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, featuring 170mm

cranks, 52/36t chainrings and an 11-30t cassette at the back. Handsling has added extra sparkle to the top-level groupset with gold crank bolts, crank arm pre-tensioner and jockey wheel bolts.

The finishing kit is all Handsling. The cockpit is Race Integrated carbon handlebars fitted with a set of gold stem bolts, and the saddle sits on a Handsling Aero D-shaped carbon seatpost.

If you wish to see this bike in real life alongside 15 other gorgeous builds from the UK and Europe, you can do so at the Cycle Show held at Alexandra Palace, London, between the 21st and 23rd of April.

The A1R0evo - although perhaps not in quite this colourway - can also be spotted on the women's UCI Continental tour, as Handsling has taken on headline sponsorship of the DAS-Handsling team (previously CAMS-Basso) for the 2023 season.

Visit Handsling's website for more information, and let us know in the comments what your thoughts are on this bike!

