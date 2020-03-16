“A f*cking disaster” – top London cycling café on PM’s coronavirus speech; Cyclists banned from riding outside in Spain + Italy: Retailer reports home trainer panic buying; Bike shops open, sex shops close in NL; 3T x BMW Exploro launch +more on live blog

It's fair to say that Boris Johnson's statement on coronavirus earlier this evening has not gone down well with the hospitality sector in general and smaller operators in particular.

By advising the public to maintain social distance by not visiting pubs, bars or restaurants, while at the same time not announcing measures to protect such businesses, the sector is left in limbo.

On the one hand, it faces a downturn in trade that inevitably will push some to the wall; on the other, unlike some other countries, no outright closure means they cannot claim on insurance.

London bike cafe and workshop Look Mum No Hands, which also hosts cycling-related events throughout the year, was particularly damning in its response.

It's difficult to blame them.