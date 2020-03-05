"Senseless bullying" as frustrated motorist twice drove into cyclist taking the lane

A Bridgend motorist has been sentenced to 34 weeks imprisonment and banned from driving for two years after he twice drove into a cyclist while trying to overtake him. Jeffrey Young drove into Ian Edward in a bid to push him towards the kerb because the cyclist was riding in the middle of the road.

Wales Online reports that Edward was riding along Heol Fach from Porthcawl to North Cornelly at around 5pm on June 25, 2019 when Young approached from behind.

Edward was nearing the bridge under the M4 where the road narrows and so he moved to the middle of the road to prevent dangerous overtakes.

According to prosecutor Paul Hewitt, Young became impatient with Edward. He shouted at the cyclist and then pulled alongside him before turning towards him in an attempt to force him to the side of the road.

"The vehicle connected with the bike and pushed him closer to the kerb,” he said. Young then forced Edward into the kerb a second time and hit him in the leg.

After the cyclist hit the kerb, Young drove off at speed, while Edward called the police.

"I had no injuries but I was extremely shaken up and I thought this was person was going to kill me," he said.

When Young was arrested, he said Edward had been angry and had refused to move over. He also accused him of kicking his car, but later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Defending, Stuart John said young had suffered mental health issues throughout his life and was now willing to get support to address this.

"This was a senseless piece of bullying which could have had terrible consequences,” said Judge Daniel Williams. "It is clear from everything I've heard you are bristling with grievances, some justified and some not."