BREAKING: Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo set to be cancelled? Froome leads Portal tributes; Cofidis boss threatens hunger strike; C4’s Jon Snow breaks quarantine for bike rides + more on live blog

It’s not just Cofidis president Thierry Vittu who’s unhappy with the team being kept in an Abu Dhabi hotel following the UAE Tour coronavirus scare (see below).

The team’s sports director Roberto Damiani has told Tutto Bici that he is prepared to go on hunger strike in protest at being prevented from leaving.

"I believe that we have now passed the limit of decency, albeit in the name of public health and the danger of contamination. You already know what has happened in recent days, but to date only the members of three teams have been forced to stay in their rooms for fear of coronavirus infection.

"I want to clarify that the Cofidis team has never had any problems and that we have been confined here to the fourth floor, with the other two teams, without it having been taken into consideration that for a week, at least, about 500 people have met [on the race] and stayed together for several hours a day," he pointed out.

"I must say that RCS, as an organiser, is doing everything it can to solve the problem, but they, too, seem to be coming up against a brick wall.

"If, in the next few hours, the situation doesn't improve. I will start a hunger strike to at least defend the riders and staff members for whom I am directly responsible at this race."