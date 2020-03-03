Back to news
Live blog

'Avoid crowds and ride a bike' medical advice; Olympics could be postponed because of coronavirus; Bike tracks puzzle; "We're being held against our will" says Cofidis president from UAE hotel as team's sports director threatens hunger strike + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Tue, Mar 03, 2020 09:20
2
15:18
Tokyo Olympics could be postponed because of coronavirus

Japan's Olympic minister has said that the Tokyo 2020 Games could be postponed until later in the year, reports the BBC.

The Games are due to be held from July 24 to August 9, but Seiko Hashimoto said it was possible it could be pushed back as Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) only calls for the Games to be held within 2020.

“We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned,” she added.

A statement from the International Olympic Committee said: "We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan and China, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation. The rest is speculation."

15:07
C4’s Jon Snow is in self-isolation – but he’s still going for bike rides

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow is in self-isolation after coming back from Iran, where there are cases of coronavirus Covid-19.

Snow is of course also the president of Cycling UK and it’s notable that he’s still getting out on his bike.

“People have been incredibly kind and generous,” he reports in the London Evening Standard. “A bottle of wine on the step, a massive balaclava to enable me to get out incognito on my bike — yes, it’s permitted so long as I keep pedalling and give people a wide berth.”

As we reported earlier, cycling has long been recommended as a means of getting around without contracting (or transmitting) illnesses.

14:49
Air pollution is cutting three years from human lifespan

According to a report in the Guardian, life expectancy would rise by a year if fossil fuel emissions were cut to zero, while if all ‘controllable air pollution’ were cut, it could rise by more than 20 months.

More on air pollution.

14:40
13:59
Beryl bike-share scheme arrives in Watford

Beryl – the award-winning business formerly known as Blaze, whose Laserlight can be found on London’s Santander Cycles fleet – moved into the urban bike-sharing sector last year with a scheme in Bournemouth and Poole.

A scheme in Hereford followed and they’re now launching in Watford.

There’ll be a gradual rollout of 200 bikes, followed by 100 e-bikes later in the year with bikes available to pick up and drop off at up to 70 marked ‘Beryl Bays’.

Riders can choose Pay-As-You-Ride (£1 unlock fee + 5p per minute), Minute Bundles (no unlock fee and bundles starting at 100 minutes for £5) or Day Passes (24 hours of unlimited riding for £12).

Trips that end outside a Beryl Bay are charged a £5 fee to encourage responsible parking.

For more information visit beryl.cc/bikeshare.

Beryl CEO Phillip Ellis, said: “We are delighted to partner with Watford Council to make sustainable travel around the town as easy as possible. We’re eager to demonstrate how a high-quality bike share scheme can reduce barriers to cycling, be it as part of a commute to work or for leisure. Our service also offers control and order to busy streets as riders pick up and drop off Beryl Bikes in marked bays.”

13:21
Carrot/stick training innovation

Motivation is Key from r/bikecommuting

12:19
When was the last time you warmed up for a ride with an 11,000km smash across a continent? No, us neither.
11:40
Peers don't have to take a black cab to the House of Lords

Green Party peer Jenny Jones has been sourcing alternative forms of transport.

Last week:

This week:

11:27
Eight-year-old Adelaide boy riding 800km for charity

Riley Evitts is going to do 800km from Melbourne to Adelaide. He’s eight.

10 Daily reports that he’s been training for nearly a year, doing 150km on Saturdays with his grandfather, Paul Turnbull.

Riley apparently came up with the idea for the ride when he was five, after meeting round-the-world unicyclist Ed Pratt.

"He had a really big adventure and I really wanted to do a big adventure like that as well."

Riley and Turbull will leave Melbourne from Marvel Stadium on March 22 and arrive at Adelaide Oval on March 30. They’ve scheduled a rest day in there too.

He’s raising money for the Little Heroes Foundation, which supports seriously ill children.

11:08
Paris-Nice to go ahead but teams will be tested for coronavirus

Roxana Maracineanu is France's sports minister.

10:24
Bike tracks puzzle

Simple question.

If you've made up your mind, here's the answer.

And here's an explanation.

09:57
The life and times of a pothole
09:53
"Keep out of the crowds; ride a bicycle to and from work"
09:31
Cofidis sports director threatens hunger strike

It’s not just Cofidis president Thierry Vittu who’s unhappy with the team being kept in an Abu Dhabi hotel following the UAE Tour coronavirus scare (see below).

The team’s sports director Roberto Damiani has told Tutto Bici that he is prepared to go on hunger strike in protest at being prevented from leaving.

"I believe that we have now passed the limit of decency, albeit in the name of public health and the danger of contamination. You already know what has happened in recent days, but to date only the members of three teams have been forced to stay in their rooms for fear of coronavirus infection.

"I want to clarify that the Cofidis team has never had any problems and that we have been confined here to the fourth floor, with the other two teams, without it having been taken into consideration that for a week, at least, about 500 people have met [on the race] and stayed together for several hours a day," he pointed out.

"I must say that RCS, as an organiser, is doing everything it can to solve the problem, but they, too, seem to be coming up against a brick wall.

"If, in the next few hours, the situation doesn't improve. I will start a hunger strike to at least defend the riders and staff members for whom I am directly responsible at this race."

09:19
"We're being held against our will" – Cofidis President from UAE hotel lockdown

Four teams remain confined in a hotel following the coronavirus scare at the UAE Tour: Cofidis, FDJ, UAE Team Emirates and Gazprom.

In a statement, Cofidis president Thierry Vittu said that the situation is, “really not normal.”

“We are held against our will in a place we have not chosen and for an unknown period of time,” he said. “It is this last point that is the most difficult to live with: we constantly hope that things will get better soon and nothing happens.”

He says: “When you meet someone from the hotel in the corridor, they run away... that brings me another comparison: we are treated like plague victims. Our rooms have not been cleaned since we arrived five days ago. You have to go to the elevator and there is a cart and we get sheets, soaps, towels.”

Vittu adds: “It would be good for the media to take hold of our situation, just to add pressure where it is needed. But hey, morale remains good, this story will end well one day.”

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

