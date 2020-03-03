'Avoid crowds and ride a bike' medical advice; Olympics could be postponed because of coronavirus; Bike tracks puzzle; "We're being held against our will" says Cofidis president from UAE hotel as team's sports director threatens hunger strike + more

Japan's Olympic minister has said that the Tokyo 2020 Games could be postponed until later in the year, reports the BBC.

The Games are due to be held from July 24 to August 9, but Seiko Hashimoto said it was possible it could be pushed back as Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) only calls for the Games to be held within 2020.

“We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned,” she added.

A statement from the International Olympic Committee said: "We have full confidence that the relevant authorities, in particular in Japan and China, will take all the necessary measures to address the situation. The rest is speculation."