Wiggins' motorhome on sale for £50k... but sold for £47k at auction in 2017; Ganna breaks pursuit WR; 'Confirmed' UAE Tour coronavirus cases... not confirmed; Cycle scheme halts Sophos sale; Pothole gets birthday cake + candles + more on the live blog

We've suspended our Friday evening plans to bring you a vital update for anyone considering purchasing Bradley Wiggins' motorhome for the princely sum of £49,999 from Frost Van Centre... with massive thanks to Awavey in the comments for jogging our memory of a story we actually written ourselves (Friday beers had already begun in the office, cut us some slack), it turns out that the motorhome actually sold at auction for £47,000 back in 2017 with just 5,500 miles on the clock - you can read our story on it here.

That means a buyer will be paying almost £3,000 more for a motorhome with at least two previous owners (and the last one presumably wasn't mega famous), and with an extra three thousand miles on the clock.

Time for the asking price to be altered, or like a fine wine do you reckon modded motorhomes once owned by Tour de France winners get better and more valuable with age? We've contacted Frost Van Centre for comment.