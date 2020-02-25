Ultimate close pass deterrent? Coronavirus Olympic risk; London car-free day returns; NYPD tickets cyclists (again); Niklas Eg and marshal collide at UAE Tour; Miltag launch Carter USM kit + more on the live blog

The Tokyo Olympic Games, due to start on Friday 24 July, may have to be cancelled if the coronavirus outbreak is not contained by the end of May, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound has warned.
The Canadian, former president of the World Anti-Doping Organisation (WADA) and the longest-serving member of the IOC, having been elected to the body in 1978, told the Associated Press: “It's a big, big, big decision and you just can't take it until you have reliable facts on which to base it.
He said that the IOC is in close discussions with the World Health Organization (WHO) and that while current advice “doesn't call for cancellation or postponement of the Olympics,” the scale of the event meant that putting the event back by a couple of months was not an option.
“You just don't postpone something on the size and scale of the Olympics,” he explained. “There's so many moving parts, so many countries and different seasons, and competitive seasons, and television seasons. You can't just say, we'll do it in October.”
While Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate in the London mayoral elections, has said the city could step in – something Tokyo’s governor dismissed as an electoral stunt – shifting the entire event elsewhere is not an option, nor is spreading the sports around different cities worldwide.
Pound pointed out that there are also huge problems in co-ordinating global TV coverage outside the current two-week window.
Ultimately, he said, it would depend on how successful efforts to contain the virus are within the window beyond which a decision would have to be made.
Referring to the pandemic estimated to have claimed 40-50 million lives between 1918 and 1920, he added: “If it gets to be something like the Spanish Flu, at that level of lethality, then everybody’s got to take their medicine.”
I would've moved into the left hand lane on the roundabout, but I ride without a camera so try and make sensible non confrontational manoeuvres.
Indeed, but look at it this way: Xenas moronic hate-filled-troll-speak is probably the only thing (apart from Clozapine, Im guessing) keeping him...
Is there going to be a Spring Classics Purist competition? Thanks Richard
Milltag did the "30 Something" kit about 6 years ago, Road.cc described Carter USM as a guitar duo back then
Except the curve initially points the car at the cyclist before straightening. The junction has high lines of visibility due to no trees, hedges,...
In my experience, it doesn't matter how visible you make yourself. Even dressed up like a Christmas tree people will still try and squeeze past you...
not so sure about the need for the bingo card - comments so far don't seem that unreasonable, and where they are, bravo to the riposters, such as...
Woods valve, quill stem, A headset.
...
I just re-build the pads with SuGru, or similar....