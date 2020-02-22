Near Miss of the Day 378: What is it about overtakes on straight roads into oncoming traffic?

Some drivers really are very reluctant to touch their brakes. You’d think they have to get back up to speed using their own leg power.

Today’s near miss took place on Trench Lane in Gloucestershire. It’s a close pass so commonly seen in this feature it almost doesn’t need describing.

Several motorists overtake safely on a long, straight road – and then one tries to squeeze past after them, even though there’s an oncoming vehicle and therefore nowhere near enough space.

James said: “I have had a lot of similar close passes on this road, but I find it hard to avoid on days when I drop my daughter off at school and need to take the shortest route to the office.

“The police refuse to update me on their actions other than to say that the driver has been warned, sent an NIP or prosecuted (without saying which). So the three or four incidents I've reported in the past couple of months are a closed book to me.”

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

