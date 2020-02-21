Cyclist (nearly) escapes terrifying smash; UCI postpone Chinese races due to Coronavirus; Rory Stewart wants more hedges; Dockless bikes parked on bike lane; Chris Boardman makes discovery; Bournemouth seafront bike ban review + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
I’ve had one of these for ish 7 years, great bit of kit would deffo recommend.
Nailed it.
They should have the decency to at least offer them with a set of Gokiso hubs, what's an extra 8k at prices like these? Ah, and for that heap of...
Thanks for your advice fixit. I contacted dealer last night and they got back to me today. They will arrange courier to collect bike next and will...
Yep those are the other compromises I referred to. But perhaps if you're dropping £4K on an aero bike you have another one for when it's dark 😉
I've used these over winter for sport/group rides....
I've had these tights through the winter and found them to be very good. I agree with remarks on fit but not the irritation in the knee area as I...
Good luck even getting an acknowledgment from Warwickshire Police, I have reported far worse and got nothing back at all.
Might be worth converting the parking into a green space, bicycle parking and exhibition space for the shop. It might help a bit with pm10, but...
He Clips him with the wing mirror, you can see it move....