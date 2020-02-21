Back to news
Cyclist (nearly) escapes terrifying smash; UCI postpone Chinese races due to Coronavirus; Rory Stewart wants more hedges; Dockless bikes parked on bike lane; Chris Boardman makes discovery; Bournemouth seafront bike ban review + more on the live blog

Friday's live blog is brought to you by Jack Sexty, with Alex Bowden making the occasional contribution throughout the day.....
Fri, Feb 21, 2020 08:55
15:35
'Lucky' cyclist (nearly) escapes terrifying collision as van smashes into a car in front of him

This gentleman definitely has eight lives left and thankfully appears to be ok; as after hitting the side of a van that just ploughed into a car, he's able to stand and watch on in disbelief with his hands on his hips. 

We've no further information yet other than the clip was uploaded by Chris Holmes, a brand director at Marin Bikes, who says he was sent the footage from a friend in Taiwan. We're awaiting further details... 

16:48
UCI postpones all Chinese races scheduled for April and May due to Coronavirus fears

The UCI have released a statement on the precautions they're taking due to the threat of the virus, saying they will announce new dates for all April and May competitions due to take place in China on 15th March. 

They also say they will 'gather information' about riders and staff members from delegations who are threatened by the virus, with all having to submit information on their movements and training locations three weeks leading up to an event. The UCI clarified their position in a statement, saying: "The UCI is following the evolution of this epidemic and the potential consequences for the organisation of international competitions on a daily basis. It is also concerned with protecting riders from all risk of contamination and avoiding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to other countries."

14:59
Andalucia live TV images down due to military testing

If, like us, you were planning on watching some sunny bike racing while at your desk on a Friday you might be a bit disappointed.

The live images from the Vuelta a Andalucia keep going down due to military testing in the area.

Hopefully we get pictures back before someone drops a wattage bomb...

13:20
Rory Stewart accused of missing the point in hedge-praising tweet... as the illustration shows three cars parked on the drive

The study itself Stewart references was a very well-meaning one conducted by Tim Webb and Stephen Sangster (watch the full video here) in which they experimented to find out the impact of hedges on air quality in London; however, people have criticised Stewart for referencing the study with an illustration featuring a driveway that has three cars on it... 

In fact, a Rory Stewart parody account even accuses the London mayoral candidate of missing several crucial votes on reducing carbon emissions. All this appears to be at odds with Stewart's previous comments praising cycling, particularly his speech in parliament from October 2018 in which he referenced a Harvard study that found cycling is better for your sex life. 

Should Mr Stewart be encouraging Londoners to cycle and walk first and foremost, or is hedging his bets on everyone growing hedges to cut pollution a fine strategy? Let us know your thoughts as ever... 

13:11
The Tour of Antalya is a bit soggy

It's not just the UK experiencing relentless deluges at the moment, as the Tour of Antalya on the famously warm and sunny Turkish Mediterranean appears to have took place on more of a river than a road today. Even so, the riders battled on and the stage was won by Giovanni Lonardi of pro conti team Bardiani-CSF-Faizane (check out their fictional 90's TV dinosaur-inspired kit on our live blog from 17th December last year).

13:00
Man disgruntled at the Danes' love of cycling wouldn't be surprised if they 'cycle from the bedroom to the toilet to take a sh*te'

Tell us how you really feel about Danish cycling culture, Jack AD from Glasgow... can any Danes confirm if this is true? 

12:38
Why don't cyclists use the cycle lane, part 10,547

Figure quoted possibly isn't entirely accurate. We all know it's actually far higher... 

12:51
KPMG Belgium partner with Flanders Classics Women races to 'close the gap'

The firm are supporting Flanders Classics with a three-year plan that aims to professionalise women's cycling further and improve the 'overall level' of women's cycling races, with more events in the pipeline and working to increase the exposure of existing ones. Flanders Classics' CEO Tomas Van Den Spiegel said: “As Flanders Classics we have always been trying to help move women’s cycling forward. We think it’s now time to move into a higher gear. Women’s cycling is already growing at many levels but there is still a lot of potential left. We are very happy and grateful with a partner like KPMG who want to work together with us in the development of the sport in the upcoming years. Hopefully it also inspires other companies to invest in the sport.”

09:01
Is dockless bike sharing a bad idea?

Even the most fervent cycling advocates (the video above was shot by Coventry's new Cycling Mayor Adam Tranter) have suggested that dockless hire bikes are perhaps a hindrance rather than a help, particularly if they're blocking the cycle lanes that their customers are supposed to use.

Should all hire bikes have dedicated spaces? 

12:06
Rapha to the rescue: cycling apparel brand step in with sponsorship to save Lincoln GP

The prestigious race is now known as the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix, after Rapha took over as title sponsors to allow the race to continue. In a statement Lincoln GP's race organiser Dan Ellmore said: “The Lincoln Grand Prix team are excited to be working with Rapha for the 2020 and 2021 events and to help develop a more sustainable approach to the race to ensure we can continue adding to the history of the event for many years to come. Having a brand such as Rapha recognise the importance of the event and get behind us to keep it running is a fantastic position to be in and we’re really looking forward to working with them” 

The initial title sponsorship deal runs for two years. 

10:05
Zebra crossings at side roads aren't permitted in the UK... except at the Transport Research Laboratory
11:16
Evenepoel making a summit finish look like a sprint finish

Combine a lot of power with a tiny rider and you get this...

08:17
Bournemouth seafront cycling ban to be reviewed

A controversial cycling ban on Bournemouth's promenade is set to be reviewed by Bournemouth City Council, with cabinet member for transport Andy Hadley considering whether it's "the right thing" the continue it, report the Bournemouth Echo

Current rules state that cycling is banned on the promenade between 10am and 6pm in July and August, due to the high volume of pedestrians on the promenade in peak season. ​

Bournemouth's 'prom wars' have been going on for quite some time, with the council rejecting calls for a separate cycle lane and numerous council members urging for the ban to be extended year-round; Bournemouth Council were even quotes as saying it's "perhaps the most commentated on and divisive challenge we have" in 2018. 

Councillor Hadley says he is looking into the possibility of scrapping the ban to encourage more people to cycle, and says as far as he's aware "there's never been a problem with cyclists." ​The council say whenever the issue arises, the lifting of the ban is dismissed because of concerns it will be ruined by “a handful of irresponsible cyclists”.​​

Even Bournemouth's Active Travel Forum chairman Jason Falconer is in favour of keeping the ban, commenting: “The difficulty we have here is there is only one single route for everyone along the promenade – if you go to Blackpool they have three and Brighton has two levels. I’d err on the side of saying ‘if it’s not broke don’t fix it’."

Falconer also suggested building a dedicated cycleway along the seafront, while numerous locals on Facebook just seem to dislike two-wheeled transport altogether... 

 

What do you think? 

 

10:31
Benjamin Bowden's Spacelander bike

The Spacelander was moulded from fibreglass.

Its predecessor, the Classic, designed in 1946, had a hub dynamo that stored energy during descents to be used when you were riding uphill.

A third version of the bike, the 300, didn't make it past the prototype stage.

A Bowden 'Spacelander' bicycle designed in 1946 but only went into production for one year in 1960. At $89.50 only 522 units were shipped before production was halted. from r/interestingasfuck

09:06
The Dutch bicycle love affair comes to Sudan

The Dutch ambassador to Sudan is shown riding with a government minister and members of the Sudanese Female Cyclists Initiative, with the latter being set up to empower women in the troubled African nation. The whole video is below... 

#

