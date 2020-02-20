G says overall peloton standard has gone up; Evenepoel, 20, sets 2020 alight; Froome returns to racing; World Bicycle Relief delivers 500,000th Buffalo Bike; Dowsett's drug test dilemma; Vintage Poulidor ad; Free TdY climbs guide + more on the live blog

The last year or two has seen an amazing bunch of youngsters break through into the men’s pro ranks … and while it’s early days in the 2020 season, it’s legitimate to ask whether Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel may be the best of the bunch.

Aged just 20, he notched up his third win of the season today at the Volta ao Algarve … and as you’ll see from the video below, he did it in some style.

What a talent.