Road Worlds cost Harrogate Council £605K; Shimano developing a GPS unit?; Cycling MUCH greener than e-scooters, says European Environment Agency; Man arrested for cycling with stolen fridge; Cop sparks helmet row + more on the live blog

The report says that despite the rise and rise of the e-scooter and ride-hailing apps in countries where they are legal (they could be legal in the UK very soon), cycling, walking and public transport still remain the best ways to improve sustainable mobility in cities.

The EEA explain: “E-scooter sharing schemes appear to attract users that would have otherwise walked or used public transport. While the use of shared e-scooters generates few direct environmental impacts, their green credentials can be questioned by the substantial negative impacts associated to their materials, their manufacturing and their frequent collection for recharging purposes.

“Similarly, studies show that ride-hailing apps like Uber or Lyft do little to reduce emissions or congestion and actually draw people away from public transport.“

The EEA also found that transport emissions have continued to increase across Europe, and reiterate that for short city journeys, cycling and walking “provide the greatest benefits for both human health and the environment in urban areas.”

They report also says: “Shifting to walking, cycling and public transport will be crucial if Europe is to meet its long-term sustainability goals and policy objectives under the European Green Deal proposed by the European Commission in December 2019.”