Trans Pennine Trail post pics to promote cycle network... and it didn't go so well; Silca's bonkers $175 Bourbon Titanium kit; Shropshire hires £1k a day pothole consultant; Motorcyclist shows flaws with broken line bike lane + more on the live blog

The story of our 'cycle network' in two acts: 1. Horrible muddy surface, no lighting

2. Poorly maintained signage, more rocky muddy surface Only navigable on certain bikes in the best weather conditions. We cannot 'encourage' more people to cycle with routes like this. https://t.co/bFLNrm4wtQ — Hannah 😈 🚲 (@theeyecollector) February 4, 2020

Unfortunately quite a few of the replies have noted the muddy signage and rather unkempt-looking surface, the latter of which doesn't exactly scream “ride me”.

In response to some of the criticisms, Trans Pennine Trail replied: “Thank you for your comments, this is something we're continually working on, lobbying for a better quality Trail. Many sections are being improved with funding and if you have any sections in particular you have issues with, please do get in contact with us we can report it!”

Respect to the charities and community groups who work hard on these routes with what little they have. But this shows the chronic under-funding and lack of action on the part of national and local government — Hannah 😈 🚲 (@theeyecollector) February 4, 2020

Do you think Trans Pennine have been given a hard time, or does a lot more need to be done to make sure these routes are useable for all, not just those who are happy to get real muddy?