Driver hands himself in to police after cyclist killed in Altrincham hit and run

A motorist has handed himself into police after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, early this morning.

The driver fled the scene of the incident in which a man aged 52 was killed at around 3.00am this morning on the A56 Manchester Road near to the junction with Barrington Road, reports About Manchester.

Later, a man aged 26 turnned himself into police and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers say that he remains in custody for questioning and have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them while they continue their enquiries.

Police Sergeant Andrew Page from Greater Manchester Police's serious collision investigation unit said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family. Specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time.

“We are keen to establish the circumstances behind this collision and are therefore appealing to the public for further information.

"I am aware that it was not a busy time of day, however I am hopeful that there are witnesses who will be able to assist with our enquiries by providing us with vital information and/or dashcam footage.”

“We believe that a silver taxi was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this collision. I am keen to stress that the driver isn’t in any trouble, but would appeal for them to get in touch as soon as possible as they could hold vital information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 472 of 26/01/2020.

Reports can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.