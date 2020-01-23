Riders delighted as Belgian team signs zero-alcohol beer brand as sponsor; Top Aussie cop says minimum passing distance hard to enforce; Amsterdam cyclists help improve infra through app; Ride with Lance for $30k + more on live blog on our shiny new site

A Belgian UCI ProTeam has signed up a beer brand as one of its sponsors – nothing to see here, really. Except, the beer in question is alcohol-free, and don’t the Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans riders shown above look delighted?

The brew, Bière des Amis 0.0%, 100 per cent blond beer, “will support all convivial moments of the Belgian cycling team in 2020,” according to the press release.

There is good news though, for anyone who prefers a bit more oomph to their beer and who is invited along to hospitality.

“This dealcoholized beer is perfect for the recovery of athletes and will also be shared with friends of the team in a 5.8 per cent version throughout the whole year. With guests, with partners and with fans, Bière des Amis, to share without moderation!

“No matter the time or place, there's always a good opportunity to take some time to share a beer with friends.”

The team’s general manager, Jean-François Bourlart, said: “Our team is always distinguished by its convivial and family aspects. After the first sips of Bière des Amis I knew it was a perfect match.

“It was proven scientifically that beer without alcohol has benefits for the recovery of athletes, because there's a combination of the nutritional qualities of beer and the absence of the negative effects of alcohol.

“The Bière des Amis will be shared throughout the whole year with friends of the team: guests, partners and fans, just like at our team presentation in Spain.”