Riders delighted as Belgian team signs zero-alcohol beer brand as sponsor; Top Aussie cop says minimum passing distance hard to enforce; Amsterdam cyclists help improve infra through app; Ride with Lance for $30k + more on live blog on our shiny new site

Thu, 2020-01-23 13:08
21:29
Top Belgian team signs zero-alcohol beer sponsor

A Belgian UCI ProTeam has signed up a beer brand as one of its sponsors – nothing to see here, really. Except, the beer in question is alcohol-free, and don’t the Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans riders shown above look delighted?

The brew, Bière des Amis 0.0%, 100 per cent blond beer, “will support all convivial moments of the Belgian cycling team in 2020,” according to the press release.

There is good news though, for anyone who prefers a bit more oomph to their beer and who is invited along to hospitality.

“This dealcoholized beer is perfect for the recovery of athletes and will also be shared with friends of the team in a 5.8 per cent version throughout the whole year. With guests, with partners and with fans, Bière des Amis, to share without moderation!

“No matter the time or place, there's always a good opportunity to take some time to share a beer with friends.”

The team’s general manager, Jean-François Bourlart, said: “Our team is always distinguished by its convivial and family aspects. After the first sips of Bière des Amis I knew it was a perfect match.

“It was proven scientifically that beer without alcohol has benefits for the recovery of athletes, because there's a combination of the nutritional qualities of beer and the absence of the negative effects of alcohol.

“The Bière des Amis will be shared throughout the whole year with friends of the team: guests, partners and fans, just like at our team presentation in Spain.”

17:35
We have to share the road with people like this
17:19
Chrome launches 25th anniversary BLCKCHRM limited edition

Founded in a garage in Portland, Oregon in 1995, Chrome is celebrating its 25th birthday this year – and to mark the occasion, it has launched a limited edition BLCKCHRM heritage collection.

“Forged from the toughest and lightest materials Chrome have ever created, new methods of craftmanship have been deployed in the innovative new BLCKCHRM collection to push the limits of mobility and performance in the city,” says the brand.

“Inspired by technical sailcloth material, a Nylon Shell with cordura TPX durable laminate technology with a distinctive diamond embossed finish delivers Chrome’s signature water resistance, toughness and durability to a whole new level.

“Sleek and stealthily constructed, these resourceful urban warriors are sculpted to fit your body and adapt to securely transport a wide range of cargo during your everyday excursions.”

Included in the range are the 3.0 BLCKCHRM edition of the Bravo rolltop (RRP £180) and the Yalta 3.0 daypack (RRP £160). Find out more information plus details of stockists or order online here.

16:05
Difficult to police, maybe, but surely worth trying?

The Assistant Commissioner of road policing in Victoria, Australia, Libby Murphy has played down talk of a law that would see drivers obliged to give cyclists at least a meter when overtaking.

Speaking on 3AW Breakfast with Ross and John, the Senior Manager of Transport for the Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV), Peter Kartsidimas called for a trial of the law citing the simple aim of saving "lot of cyclists lives".

Victoria is the only state in Australia that doesn't have a close passing law, making it hard to understand why one hasn't been brought in. 

The proposed law would require drivers to pass cyclists with a meter of space when travelling under 60kph (37mph) while leaving 1.5m or more when travelling faster.

The breakfast show hosts weren't so keen, pointing out that many people are bad at judging distances while the Assistant Commissioner of road policing in Victoria, Australia, Libby Murphy said that the law would be very hard to police.

Responding later to the interview, Murphy suggeted that cyclists could incur an offence for a drive with "the slightest movement".

12:35
Cyclists in Amsterdam reported 31,000 problem areas for improvement

The 700 riders were equiped with devices that allowed them to report cycle infrastructure that wasn't working properly. This will allow the local councils to improve the infrastructure and shape future projects.

What progressive thinking.

12:17
Cycle lanes found to be much more effective for moving people around a city

This tweet, shared by Chris Boardman, contains a great little stat. Studies have found that cycle lanes can transport 5 times the number of people as a motor traffic lane.

It makes a valid argument for widening roads to accommodate protected cycle lanes or simply prioritising them over motor traffic lanes when designing new roads, or updating current ones.

11:42
Ride London looking for new title sponsor

To go along with the issues that the domestic race scene is facing, the UK's only UCI one-day race is now looking for a new title sponsor after Prudential announced that they will stop sponsorship after this year's edition.

This isn't the first bad news to hit British racing this year. Earlier this month, the owner of the Lincoln Grand Prix blamed Brexit for the financial struggles faced by the elite one-day race.

11:25
What a sh*t deal...
10:23
Skier vs Cyclist - Who's the better cook?

Naturally, when you have a 3 x World Champion on the bike, and the same on skis, you put them in a studio kitchen to find out which is the better cook.

10:13
Shocking pictures of Aussie fire destruction

Today's stage of the Tour Down Under rolled through some of the areas affected by the bush fires that ripped across Australia and continue to burn in places.

These images speak for themselves.

08:45
Shiny New Site

Overnight the internet pixies (Dave) transformed the site into this shiny new format.

We think it looks lovely, but we really want to know what you, the reader, thinks of the design.

If you spot any glitches, do let us know. Now, someone get Dave a coffee!

08:36
Holiday with a disgraced doper.

If you're looking for a 'lit' holiday in Mallorca then there's a very 'well-connected' former pro cyclist now doing holidays. This won't be a tour of Magaluf's nightclubs though.

Armstrong is teaming up with former teammate George Hincapie to offer 6 nights/5 days of guided riding on the lovely island of Mallorca, taking in all of the famous cycling spots on the island. 

You can join the US Postal train for a paltry $30,000. For that, you get you accommodation, meals and bike hire included. Bargain.

08:33
Anyone for a coffee?

Deceuninck-QuickStep have taken their coffee obsession to a whole new level. The Wolfpack now have a coffee machine following them around on group training rides.

Who wants to tell them about the latest invention, cafes?

08:31
It was a long day for the voice of cycling

We've all have an oops moment at work from time to time. Luckily for most of us, there's not a global audience to our c*ck ups.

08:26
If in doubt, attack

Richie Porte of Trek-Segafredo didn't take long to throw in a big move up the final climb on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

The Tasmanian ended the day with a 6 second lead in the GC over Mitchelton Scott's Daryl Impey. Brit Simon Yates, also of Mitchelton Scott, took 3rd on the stage, 5 seconds down on Porte after doing much of the chasing.

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.