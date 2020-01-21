Today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series shows a motorist passing a cyclist ahead of roadworks, then making an abrupt stop afterwards and doing a three-point turn to head back the way they came.

The incident left road.cc reader Gordon, who submitted the footage, wondering: "Why go in front of me?"

He added: "Not all bikes have disc brakes this bike was an old Dawes with rim brakes that were in good working order but at best with on/off use they were no match for a car stopping like that.

"In fact, I have snapped two cables for stopping quickly," he added.

