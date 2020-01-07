The cyclist who filmed today's submission in our Near Miss of the Day series says it was "the closest pass I've ever had" - and when you watch the video, you'll see why, with the space the motorist gave him estimated at no more than one inch.

It was filmed in Bournemouth by road.cc reader Dave, who told us: "I reckon it was an old person who didn't see me at all.

"People usually only pass this close when they don't see you, most other people at least give a foot or two.

"I didn't bother reporting to the police, they don't do jack about it, just say, 'Oh we logged it'.

"Brilliant attitude, really makes cyclists feel protected ... see the screenshot at the video, that's me driving past a cyclist properly," he added.

"Why can't people grasp how easy it is to pass a bicycle?"

