Berlin-based designer and art director Ramin Nasibov has had a bit of kickback on Twitter today after posting the below picture with the caption, "I like this minimalist built-in bike stands."

The replies to his tweet have been almost universally negative, with some respondents querying whether he's ever ridden a bike and others listing design flaws.

Ultimate form over function:

1. Nothing to secure a lock to

2. Unstable design that makes bikes more likely to be knocked or fall over

3. Could bend your wheel

4. Unusable with larger tyres

5. Easy for someone to undo the front wheel and steal the rest of the bike — Hannah (@theeyecollector) January 6, 2020

Could something else be going on, though? Whisper it, but could it be that an attempt at humour went way over the heads of his 700,000-odd followers on Twitter as well as the cyclists who piled in?

First off, it's a CGI rendering that has had a Dutch-style bike rather crudely Photoshopped on top of it (look at that front wheel).

Secondly, the scale ... well, it all looks wrong, doesn't it?

We've tried to reverse-search the original image without success, but we suspect that Nasibov - or someone else - saw a picture of some kerbing with what may be a drainage culvert or something else and decided to have a bit of fun by plonking a bike on top and passing it off as the dernier cri in cycle parking and whacking it out on the internet to see the reaction.

Just us?