All today's news from the site and beyond as we start another ... decade...
Fifty Pound notes (CC BY SA 2.0 on Flickr by Images Money)

Welcome to the first road.cc live blog of the 2020s with Simon MacMichael and the rest of the team.

01/01/2020, 11:58

Commuter switches to cycling - and builds a stack of cash

Ok, so we all know that commuting by bike is cheaper than doing so by car or public transport.

One Twitter user however who switched from the bus to her bike to get to work decided to put aside the money she saved over the year ... and ended up with the princely sum of £652.43.

We might make putting money aside each time we use the bike rather than some other means of transport one of our New Year's resolutions ... that money would come in handy next Christmas.

Simon MacMichael

