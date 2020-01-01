Home
All today's news from the site and beyond as we start another ... decade...
Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Team MOV - 2020 - 01

Welcome to the first road.cc live blog of the 2020s with Simon MacMichael and the rest of the team.

01/01/2020, 19:14

The 2020 BMW range has an amazing new feature

01/01/2020, 19:04

Sometimes the obvious needs to be stated

01/01/2020, 18:25

Still Giant bikes at CCC

Once again, CCC are riding Giant - here's some pictures of them being ridden on the team's recent training camp by, respectively, Alessandro De Marchi, Matteo Trentin and The Man With The Golden Helmet, Greg Van Avermaet.

CCC De Marchi

 

CCC Trentin
CCC Van Avermaet.JPG

 

 

01/01/2020, 17:46

New Canyon bikes for Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix team, too

It's not just Movistar who are getting new Canyon bikes - they're also headed the way of cyclo-cross world champion Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix team, previously known as Corenden-Circus.

Screenshot 2019-12-31 at 11.15.56

The Dutchman's big goal for the year isn't on the road, however - he's gunning for the gold medal in the cross-country mountain bike race at the Tokyo Olympics.

01/01/2020, 17:12

Movistar's 2020 Canyon Aeroad and Canyon Ultimate

Movistar are among the teams to have flagged up new bikes and kit today as the New Year begins - here's a look at the 2019 kit - we're liking the Spanish national champions' jerseys - plus their Canyon Aeroad and Ultimate bikes, and their components.

Movistar Team pic
Canyon Aeroad CF SLX

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Team MOV - 2020 - 01

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

02 - SRAM
03 - LOOK
04 - SRAM
05 - Fizik
06 - SRAM
07 - SRAM, Quarq
08 - Zipp
09 - SRAM
11 - Lizard Skins
12 - SRAM, Zipp
13 - Continental
14 - Zipp

 

01/01/2020, 16:34

Here's a look at Bahrain-McLaren's new kit and bikes

01/01/2020, 15:05

New year, new colours

Today's the day that contracts for 2020 kick in, meaning riders who have switched teams are now free to show off their new kit - here's Vincenzo Nibali getting out of his former Bahrain Merida kit and into his Trek Segafredo training jersey...

01/01/2020, 12:11

Two Astana riders hit by car while training

Yet another case of a driver putting pro cyclists in hospital after crashing into them while they were training - this latest one happened in Spain.

01/01/2020, 12:07

No thanks

Bolivia's 'Death Road' is on the bucket list of many backpackers visiting Latin America. The road.cc branch of the Self Preservation Society is inclined to give it a miss, however.

01/01/2020, 11:58

Commuter switches to cycling - and builds a stack of cash

Ok, so we all know that commuting by bike is cheaper than doing so by car or public transport.

One Twitter user however who switched from the bus to her bike to get to work decided to put aside the money she saved over the year ... and ended up with the princely sum of £652.43.

We might make putting money aside each time we use the bike rather than some other means of transport one of our New Year's resolutions ... that money would come in handy next Christmas.

