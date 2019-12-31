A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs following a road traffic collision in Derbyshire today that led to five cyclists being taken to hospital, one of whom has what police describe as “potentially life threatening injuries.”

The collision took place at around 12.10pm this afternoon in Ault Hucknall, which lies between Mansfield and Chesterfield.

Police said that “Four of the riders have received serious but not life-threatening injuries and have been taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital while another rider, a man in his 50s, has suffered potentially life threatening injuries.

“He has been taken to the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, by land ambulance after the air ambulance landed at Tibshelf.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said that the 19-year-old driver of the Seat Ibiza involved in the collision was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the drug drive limit.

Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have information, and in particular anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, to contact them quoting reference number 420-311219.

Police can be contacted via private message on Facebook or Twitter, or through a contact form on the Derbyshire Constabulary website.

Alternatively, they can be reached via the non-emergency number 101 and information can also be given, anonymously, to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.