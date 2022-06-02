Up to 15 bikes stolen from Cambridgeshire bike charity OWL Bikes

Last weekend OWL Bikes, which is part of the Papworth Trust, was broken into and up to 15 donated bikes were stolen from the bike charity’s yard.

The bikes were waiting to be refurbished and distributed to Ukrainian refugees as part of OWL Bikes’ partnership with South Cambridgeshire District Council and Camtrust. The joint effort was set up to offer second-hand quality bikes along with a helmet and lock to Ukrainians who have arrived in South Cambridgeshire under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

“It is dispiriting,” commented Kevin Walshe, one of Papworth Trust’s workers who helps to run the centre.

OWL Bikes is staffed by people with disability and it circulates any money it makes back into the services.

OWL bikes is now appealing for everyone to donate their spare bikes again so that they can be passed on to those who need them.

Helena Harris, Director of Operations at Papworth Trust, said: “Everyone at Papworth Trust has been shocked and saddened to see the events unfolding in Ukraine. “We are all somebody’s friend, child, sibling, parent or partner – and the thought of our European neighbours living through such unimaginable suffering is heart-breaking."