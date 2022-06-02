Up to 15 bikes stolen from Cambridgeshire bike charity OWL Bikes

- News
Fair point, though it could be, and if it takes significant inconvenience to prompt driving with due care and attention, that's appropriate to the...
No. Hence the suggestion that started this line of thinking was to spend less than the price of a Garmin buying a mobile phone, yes, but one to use...
Why is the nice policeman riding a child's bike with the saddle height setup for a 9 year old?
Maybe only for cyclists with plastic legs...
Is it £14m or £13m? And can I keep the change?
Too busy watching Italy v Argentina to care!
It that the same Nick who lives in an LTN, but decries LTNs?
I suspect that that right there was the problem. The PCSOs had decided it was probably "just" a street drunk or rough sleeper, they didn't know any...
[/quote]...
I would even say forget about the fog, 80 mph in a 30 mph area is an absolutely fucking insane speed at any time . It alone would warrant a...