Cycling to work, your ultimate commuting checklist — here’s everything you need to ride to work and back

Cycling to work isn't only a great way to save money and stay fit, it can also make your daily commute more enjoyable. If you’re ready to start commuting by bike, we’ve put together the ultimate kit list to help you ride comfortably, efficiently and safely.

It can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to commuting to work by bike, so we've broken down everything you need into two categories: essentials and desirables. This guide covers all the basics you'll need to get you to work and back, as well as some upgrades you might want to consider later down the line. For a more general guide to cycling to work you can also check out our beginner's guide, but if you're here specifically to nail down your equipment then keep reading...

The essentials

These are the absolute must-haves and the basic items you'll need to get you started on your bike commute.

1. A bike (obviously!)

First things first, you can’t commute to work by bike without... well, a bike. It doesn't have to be the latest road bike on the market, as you can pick up a second-hand bike and save an absolute fortune as a starting point while you decide if regular commuting is for you.

There are plenty of places you can get a cheap second-hand bike. For starters have a look in your area for a local second-hand bike workshop. It won’t be the cheapest place to buy a bike, but it can take a lot of the guesswork out of the process, and the bikes should have had a service before they’re put out for sale. It’s a great way to buy a second-hand bike if you’re not that savvy about fixing up bikes, because you can get advice on what you need.

If you're a bit more confident technically, then places such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace are full of bikes for sale, and some of them are real bargains. Wherever you find your bike you always, always want to see it in person before you hand over any cash.

To make sure you’re getting a good deal, be sure to check for worn-out components, broken frames, and be on the lookout for con artists or misdescribed items. Our guide on what to look out for when buying second-hand bikes offers more detailed advice.

Of course, you can always buy new, and if you want to keep costs down then look at past season models for discounts in bike shops and online. Whether you're buying new or second-hand, make sure the bike is going to be suitable for your journey to and from work. If it's all on Tarmac then a road bike might suffice, but you'll probably want some tough tyres and decent brakes to deal with winter conditions. The option to mount mudguards is worth considering, and some bikes come with rack and pannier mounts if you prefer this arrangement over a good old backpack.

If your journey is short and you prefer comfort over speed, then you might prefer a flat bar hybrid over a road bike. If in doubt, consult a good local bike shop and tell them what you'll be using the bike for to get some further recommendations.

2. Bike lights

The next essential on our list is a set of bike lights. Even if you rarely ride in the dark, having a good set of bike lights is a smart idea if you're cycling on the road.

When the nights draw in, you need to make sure you've got a set of lights on your bike. It's the law in the UK and in many other places to run bike lights after dark, and they're a major safety aid about town. While you'll probably get the most use out of your bike lights in the winter months, it's essential to have a decent working set of lights to deploy year-round whenever the situation calls for them.

You’ll be happy to know that bike lights have made huge strides in recent years. Today’s rechargeable LED lights are a far cry from the old Ever Ready lights of the '70s and '80s. You no longer need to spend a fortune on batteries just to get a weak beam that barely lasts a couple of hours. However, there's a bewildering array to choose from, at prices ranging from a few quid to nearly a grand.

More general purpose front lights range from 400 to about 1000 lumens, with basic commuter lights and emergency lights weaker than that as they're mostly to be seen by, not to see with. For lights that help you see where you're going, aim for at least 500 lumens. However, for commuting in urban areas or for use on well-lit trails, 300 to 500 lumens on your front light should be sufficient.

The amount of lumens on rear lights is much lower because a red beam doesn't require as much power as a white one to burn brightly, so anything advertised as 20 lumens or above will do the job just fine at night. They are getting more and more powerful though, with something like the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ pumping out a huge 300 lumens, but that's on the day flash modes. A much lower setting is fine for night-time.

3. A lock

There's nothing worse than stepping out after a long day only to find an empty spot where your bike used to be, so always lock your bike up in public places, and even in your office bike store.

We recommend investing in a high-quality bike lock with at least a silver, and preferably a gold, Sold Secure rating. These ratings indicate that the lock can’t be quickly broken. They’re generally not cheap, but you can find Sold Secure Gold-rated bike locks starting around £20, a modest investment considering it could save you from having to buy a whole new bike.

It's worth adding that unfortunately, if a thief really wants your bike and is equipped with an angle grinder then there are no locks that are completely impenetrable; but if your lock takes longer to cut through then it's more likely they will target another one, or get spooked/caught in the act and scarper. A lock isn't a guarantee against your bike being stolen, but a good one is a decent deterrent.

4. Waterproof jacket and a pair of gloves

Although there is no absolute right and wrong about what to wear when commuting by bike, there are two items we consider essential for your commuting wardrobe.

If you're commuting in the UK, chances are you'll encounter rain at some point during your commutes, whether it's in the forecast or not. So, one early purchase we highly recommend is waterproof gear, specifically a waterproof jacket. A quality waterproof can make the difference between a tolerable ride and a miserable ride, and prevent you from turning up to work soaked through.

The next essential item is a pair of gloves, and you'll want different types depending on the weather. Fingerless gloves are perfect for the summer, and are the most optional, as many cyclists prefer to go gloveless when it's warm enough. Thin long-fingered gloves work well for the spring and autumn months, and thick winter gloves are a must for when the temperatures really drop.

Fingerless cycling gloves aren't designed for warmth, but can provide protection if you crash, absorb buzz from the handlebar, help with grip and provide somewhere to wipe a runny nose. Some of the best winter cycling gloves will keep your hands both warm and dry, making your commute much more comfortable. No one wants to be stuck in the big ring up a climb because your hands are simply too cold to allow you to shift and change gear, which can actually happen.

Basically, don't make the mistake of cycling for any kind of distance longer than half a mile (ideally no miles) without gloves in the depths of winter. It will be brutal!

5. Inner tubes, tyre levers and a mini pump

If you're riding further than you're prepared to walk, it's very wise to carry a spare inner tube, tyre levers and a mini pump or CO2 inflator in case of a flat tyre. They are relatively inexpensive and small enough to easily fit at the bottom of your rucksack.

It's far better to carry these items and not need them rather than the alternative. road.cc staffers with appropriate, correctly inflated tyres have reported going a year or more of daily commuting with no punctures at all, but it's best not to chance it and risk a long walk/expensive cab journey home... and walking awkwardly too, if you wear cycling shoes!

6. Backpack or panniers

Unless you leave everything at the office, you'll need a way of transporting your essentials to work: your laptop and the like (complete with charger), some lunch, a rain jacket and perhaps some fresh clothes to change into at work.

Many people will opt for a backpack or rucksack, as you are likely to have one lying around, and while there are plenty of cycling-specific options available all backpacks can have the disadvantage of leaving your back damp and sweaty once you arrive at your destination.

Alternatives include panniers, which can be used individually or in pairs and attach to the bike via a rear rack (which may need to be bought separately), or a basket, or some other kind of carrying tray on the front of the bike. If you go with the tray option, it's also worth having a bungee cord or something similar to help secure any bag you are carrying.

The desirables

Next, we're going to cover some upgrades to enhance your setup as you become more committed to your daily commute...

1. A shiny new bike

> Best commuter bikes

After commuting by bike for a while on a budget model or the second-hand bike you found on Facebook Marketplace, you might decide it's time to upgrade to a more advanced new bike for your daily commute. If this is the case, check with your employer whether they are signed up to the long-running Cycle To Work Scheme.

Cycle to Work is a 'salary sacrifice' benefit. So, what does that mean? You make a saving by paying for the bike directly from your gross salary (before tax). Your income tax and national insurance are based on the lower figure, so the amount you pay is less. And while it has always been attractive to people who are planning to get a new bike, it is likely to be doubly attractive given the income squeeze.

The same rules obviously apply as our advice in the essentials section when buying new: make sure the bike genre and specification is suitable for the type of riding you'll be doing on your commute.

2. Cycling-specific clothing

Cycling-specific clothing is a matter of personal preference, but it can greatly enhance comfort and practicality, especially for those with longer commutes. For example, bib shorts are one of the most important item in a cyclist’s wardrobe, and you want a good quality pad (chamois) for comfort and moisture-wicking. Good cycling bib shorts start at about £40, and at the other end reviewed pairs that are priced at more than £250.

While arguably not quite as vital as some quality padded bib shorts, a cycling jersey can really help enhance your on-bike comfort. Cycling jerseys are made from breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics that can help keep you dry and comfortable by drawing sweat away from your skin. They also often feature pockets on the back for convenient storage for essentials like your phone, spare tube and snacks.

A lot of brands do also sell cycling specific garments that look much like 'normal' clothes, with brands such as Rapha having a long history of producing garments suitable for commuting or everyday cycling, as well as the more sporty clothes they are also know for, with cycling-specific touches such as hi-vis tabs and zips on pockets to keep your valuables safe.

3. Fit mudguards

> Is a gravel bike the ultimate winter bike?

Getting caught in the rain is bad enough without also dealing with the spray from the roads soaking you from below. Fitting some mudguards can make your commute to work a much more pleasant experience in wet and changeable weather - and that's much of the time in the UK - by preventing a lot of the spray created by your tyres from turning you into a soggy mess.

If you've never used mudguards, you’ll probably be surprised at how much difference they make. A lot of the water that covers you when you ride in the rain doesn’t come directly from the clouds, it’s thrown up from the road surface by your tyres, especially in lovely British drizzle.

Full-coverage, bolt-on guards are the most effective option on any bike that can take them, but if your bike lacks mudguard eyelets, there are lots of options from full-length guards designed to squeeze into the limited space, to clip-ons that at least keep your bum drier.

4. More durable tyres

> 8 upgrades I've made to my road bike to make it better than a new one

Here at road.cc we believe that tyres are one of the most cost-effective upgrades you can make to a bike.

The only thing that connects your bike to the tarmac is the tyres, so getting the right ones for your riding is crucial. With new tyres, you can improve grip in crappy weather, go a bit faster, add some much-needed comfort or simply reduce your risk of puncturing.

For your commuting bike, investing in wider, more durable tyres can offer substantial benefits. Wider tyres not only provide added comfort but also enhance stability. Additionally, more durable tyres are generally more resistant to punctures, making them ideal for varying road surfaces.

5. A bell

If your commute takes you through busy or shared spaces, adding a bell to your bike is a great way to alert pedestrians and other cyclists of your presence.

While a bike bell is not a legal requirement in the UK, it can be a useful tool for giving a friendly warning of your approach. We favour a pleasant tone and the option to have the bell sound constantly.

There's a huge range out there, from tiny, cheap pingers to pricey titanium ones. You can even (allegedly) get an aerodynamic bell!

6. Bike computer

Cycling computers, particularly those that have GPS technology, have helped to open up a wide range of possibilities and change with regards to recording, planning and comparing bike rides. A cycling computer can help you track your commute as it helps you monitor metrics like distance, speed, and time, which can add a competitive edge to your commute as you strive to set personal bests - safely, of course.

Cycling computers can also make following a route easier and hassle-free, thanks to bigger, more visible colour screens. With built-in GPS, they can assist in finding the most efficient path to work, exploring new routes, or extending your commute.

Additionally, speaking of bike bells, some advanced models such as the new Garmin Edge 1050, features a built-in speaker that can act as a bike bell.

7. Cycling shoes

> Best cheap cycling shoes

While you could cycle in a pair of trainers, cycling shoes can be a more comfortable and efficient upgrade. Cycling shoes have stiffer soles than, say, trainers or running shoes, which makes them more comfortable to pedal in. You can pay hundreds of pounds for high-tech shoes with carbon fibre soles, but you can get perfectly usable shoes for under £100.

There are broadly two types of cycling shoes: road racing style and SPD/mountain bike style. When you're new to cycling, the world of bike-specific shoes can seem daunting and confusing so you can check out our beginner's guide to cycling shoes.

Mountain bike shoes feature a recessed pocket for the cleat, so they are easier to walk in and because the pedals are usually double-sided, they're easier to get into.

Road cycling shoes have stiff, smooth soles that tend to be better for power transmission, with threaded holes for a cleat that stands proud from the shoe and fits into the attachment mechanism on a matching pedal.

You can also find cycling shoes that resemble casual trainers, designed to be practical both on and off the bike, while still featuring SPD-compatible cleats for clipping into pedals. Examples include the CHPT3 Transit Cycling Shoe and the Adidas Velosamba SPD cycling shoes.

What are you commuting kit essentials? Let us know in the comments section below.