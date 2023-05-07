Support road.cc

review
Gravel and adventure bikes
Orro Terra X GRX400 20232023 Orro Terra X GRX400.jpg

Orro Terra X GRX400 2023

8
by Stu Kerton
Sun, May 07, 2023 15:45
0
£1,599.99

VERDICT:

8
10
Confidence-inspiring gravel bike thanks to neutral handling with the benefit of plenty of mounts for versatility
Versatile frameset
Geometry gives balanced handling
Good spec list for the money
Not as much tyre clearance as some
A bit weighty on the climbs
Weight: 
10,450g
Contact: 
www.orrobikes.com
The aluminium-framed Orro Terra X is one of the latest additions to the company's gravel line-up, bringing the great handling and ride quality of the carbon fibre models to a lower price point. It's an easy-to-ride gravel bike that works well on the road too, and with plenty of mounts for guards and a rack, it's one you can use for commuting as well.

Check out our guide to the best gravel bikes for other options in various frame materials at various prices.

I've ridden pretty much every Terra model that Orro has created, including the ebike version. Most have been carbon, like the Terra C 105 Di2, but I'm also reviewing the titanium Terra Ti, and then there's this version, the Terra X, created from aluminium alloy tubing.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - head tube badge.jpg

The only one missing is the steel-framed Terra S – hopefully we can get that one in soon to complete the set.

Ride

The Terra X might be the cheapest in the line-up, but it shares the geometry of the more expensive carbon offerings, so you are still getting the same easygoing handling that makes the Terras so much fun to ride, and a wheelbase that is short enough to make it feel nimble without compromising stability on slippery or loose surfaces.

It has a lot of similarities to an endurance road bike, but from a gravel perspective. You get that racy sort of demeanour, but in a more relaxed package.

It has a slightly racier edge than bikes with huge tyre clearances and long, drawn-out wheelbases, like many adventure/bikepacking bikes. You can get the hammer down on the gravel tracks and fast flowing byways and the Orro flows really nicely, without feeling twitchy like a true off-road speed machine.

The steering is quick enough to cope easily with technical descents, but it manages to feel planted and confidence-inspiring, too, as the speed increases. It's quite a flattering bike.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - bars 3.jpg

There are sharper, faster gravel bikes out there, but if you are in the market for something new and you don't want anything too frantic – you'd like to focus on the scenery rather than staring constantly at what your front wheel is about to roll over – then the Terra X is definitely worth a look.

The only time the X can feel a little lacklustre is on the climbs, where its 10.45kg weight makes itself known. That said, it's not overly heavy compared with other aluminium gravel bikes out there – the Cube Nuroad EX that Mat reviewed was 10.32kg, while the Tifosi Rostra Disc was 10.61kg. Dolan's GXA is a bit lighter at 10.1kg in the build we reviewed a few months ago.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - frame sticker.jpg

When going for a little acceleration dig, or powering hard up a short, sharp climb, it still feels lively enough, it's only on those long, draggy climbs where the weight makes itself felt.

With plenty of mounting points, the Terra X is a capable adventure or bikepacking machine too. You get the standard two bottle cage mounting points alongside some mounts on the top tube for a bag.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - top tube.jpg

There are more mounts on the fork legs as well, and Orro says that this aluminium version can carry more weight than its carbon sibling.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - fork detail 2.jpg

Loaded up with bar, frame and saddle bags, with about 10kg worth of kit added, the Terra X remained a pleasure to ride. It's here that those neutral characteristics come into play, with the Orro still feeling very balanced and controllable.

The Terra also works well on the road thanks to the nature of the geometry. The handling feels quick enough that it's fun to ride in the lanes, which would make it a great tourer, winter bike or commuter.

It's a very versatile machine as you can run 40mm gravel tyres, or something like the 36mm WTB Exposure TCS Fast tyres for some quick-rolling road work.

Frame and fork

The Terra X is available in two colours, this Matte Navy or a rather bling Champagne finish. It's tough paint by the looks of it, which is exactly what you want on a rough and tumble gravel bike, and it gives the Orro a quality look to it even if the welds aren't the neatest I have ever seen.

Rather than round tubes, the Terra X uses plenty of different profiles throughout the frame. The down tube is 'angular', becoming hexagonal as it widens towards the bottom bracket shell. It can do that because Orro has specced a press-fit BB.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - down tube.jpg

It might not be to everyone's taste, but having the bearings pressed inside the frame allows for a wider BB shell. That in turn allows for the seat tube to flare out at the base for more stiffness, as well as that down tube.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - bottom bracket.jpg

When it comes to the cable routing, Orro has run it internally for the front triangle, which keeps it out of the way should you want to fit frame bags, with the cables and hoses exiting the bottom of the down tube just before the BB.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - cable routing 2.jpg

Orro then runs the cables with full outers to keep them protected from dirt and grit.

Aside from the mounting points mentioned above, you'll also find positions for full mudguards and mounts for a rear rack.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - stays.jpg

Tyre clearance isn't massive compared with some gravel bikes, but it easily accepts the 40mm fitted as standard, even if you were to go for a wider wheel rim, and Orro reckons a maximum of 42mm will fit. For the majority of my gravel riding 40mm seems to be the sweet spot of traction versus weight, so I've got no issues with needing more room.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - clearance.jpg

The fork is full carbon fibre with a tapered steerer for increased stiffness. I had no issues with any flex, even when cornering hard or sprinting.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - fork.jpg

Sizing and geometry

The Terra X is available in five sizes, with our medium sitting in the middle. For reference it gets a top tube length of 553mm, a head tube of 165mm sitting at an angle of 71 degrees, a seat angle of 74.2 degrees and a seat tube length of 510mm.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - rear.jpg

Stack and reach are 587mm and 387mm respectively, while the overall wheelbase is 1,031mm.

Groupset

The Terra X comes with the sort of kit that reflects its price of £1,599.99.

> Your complete guide to Shimano’s GRX gravel groupset

For the drivetrain Orro has specced Shimano's entry-level gravel groupset, GRX RX400, which is 10-speed rather than 11-speed like GRX RX600 and above.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - rear mech.jpg

The gear shifting is smooth across the range, even when under load or covered in dust or mud, and feels similar in action to Shimano's 10-speed Tiagra road groupset. The main difference is the shift lever shape, which has a flat front section, making it easier to apply the brakes when being bounced around off-road.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - lever.jpg

Gear-wise, we have an 11-34 cassette mated to the 46/30-tooth chainrings of the GRX chainset, although the bikes on sale will come with an FSA Omega AG, purely down to the current lack of availability of some GRX components.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - drivetrain.jpg

It's a decent spread of gears for a bike of this type, and while there are a few jumps between sprockets on the rear, I found it covered both steep climbs and fast downhills when the need arose.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - cassette.jpg

Rotor sizes for the hydraulic braking system are the pretty much standard 160mm diameter both front and rear, and that gives you plenty of stopping power even when loaded up with kit.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - rear disc brake.jpg

Finishing kit

As for the contact points, Orro has also gone for FSA  with an Adventure Compact handlebar and Omega ST stem (our test bike has Deda as it's a demo model).

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - stem.jpg

The FSA handlebar has a gentle flare, which will give some extra stability when in the drops, and it's a shallow drop so you'll be able to get into that position regardless of your flexibility.

Atop the alloy Orro seatpost sits a Bostal saddle, which again is Orro branded. I like its narrow shape, and the padding isn't overly thick which means that spending long stints on it doesn't cause any pressure points.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - saddle.jpg

Wheels and tyres

Wheel-wise, it's a set of Fulcrum's dependable Rapid Red 900 DBs. I say dependable as I've used versions of these wheels loads of times over the years, and while they aren't that light, they are reliable, which is what you want from an entry-level set of gravel wheels.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - tyre and rim 1.jpg

Yes, the Terra X would benefit from lighter, flashier wheels, but having a set of wheels you can rely on straight out of the box is a big bonus, especially if you are on a budget.

The tyres fitted to them are Continental Terra Trails in a 40mm width. They are good all-rounders, though more suited to drier conditions because of the shallow tread.

2023 Orro Terra X GRX400 - tyre and rim 2.jpg

They grip well enough on hardpacked surfaces, and they roll okay on the road sections too.

Value

In terms of value, I'd rate the Terra X as competitive.

It's around £100 less than the Dolan GXA mentioned earlier, although that does come with the GRX 600 groupset which sits a rung higher.

The Cube Nuroad EX is priced at £1,649 and also comes with a GRX 600 groupset, although it is a 1x.

Like Orro, Ribble also offers its Gravel bike in a full line-up of materials. We've reviewed the steel 725 version, while over on off.road.cc they've given their verdict on the carbon SL Pro.

The aluminium version, the Gravel AL, comes with a GRX RX400 2x groupset like the Terra X, and Mavic Allroad Disc wheels in a 650B size. It costs £1,499.

Conclusion

The Terra X is a good entry point to gravel riding, whichever path you're taking into it. It's fun to ride, and easy too, thanks to the balanced geometry. For the money it's well specced, and thanks to its ability to take mudguards and a rack, it lends itself well to commuting and road touring. It's very versatile, and that adds to its value.

Verdict

Confidence-inspiring gravel bike thanks to neutral handling with the benefit of plenty of mounts for versatility

road.cc test report

Make and model: Orro Terra X GRX400

Size tested: Medium, 55cm

About the bike

List the components used to build up the bike.

Seatpost: ORRO Alloy Setback

Handlebar: FSA Adventure Compact

Stem: FSA Omega ST

Bottom Bracket: BB86

Rotor: Shimano SM-RT64

Saddle: Orro Bostal Saddle

Chain: Shimano 10-Speed

Wheelset: Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 DB

Tyres: Continental Terra Trail 40mm

Front Derailleur: Shimano FD-RX400

Brake Calipers: Shimano BR-RX400

Rear Derailleur: Shimano RD-RX400 10 Speed

Shifters: Shimano ST-RX400

Cassette: Shimano CS-HG500 10 Speed 11-34t

Chainset: FSA Omega AG 46/30

Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?

On its website Orro says, "Terra X is based on our ever popular Terra C, characterised by its light responsive ride quality and built with the specifications necessary to provide capable control across varied terrain. An adaptive bike crafted to ensure that your next adventure, new route, or old commute is a total blast.

"The frame geometry is poised to descend and corner with ease, inspiring confident off-road handling. The new aluminium frame is well suited to long days in the saddle, and epic bike packing adventures. The carbon front fork helps control vibrations whilst the aluminium frame allows more flexibility when it comes to luggage, able to hold more weight than its carbon counterpart. The frame still retains its signature stiffness, allowing you to get the power down when you need it the most."

It's a versatile gravel bike that's a lot of fun to ride both on and off the road.

Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options

This is the only model in the Terra X range.

Frame and fork

Overall rating for frame and fork
 
8/10

Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?

The welds aren't the smoothest I've seen, but the frame is built to a high level and finished off with a durable paint job.

Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?

The frame is created from triple-butted aluminium tubing, with a full carbon fibre fork.

Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?

The Terra X has geometry that gives a slightly slacker front end than an endurance road bike, to keep the steering neutral for off-road handling.

How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?

The stack and reach figures are typical for a gravel bike of this size.

Riding the bike

Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.

Overall comfort is good from the frame and fork, helped by the large volume tyres.

Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?

Stiffness levels are fine for the type of riding the Terra X is intended for. The wider bottom bracket shell gives a bit of extra stiffness.

How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?

Power transfer is fine throughout the bike.

Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?

No.

How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Neutral.

Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?

The handling is relaxed, which makes it ideal for riding on loose surfaces, without it being too slow for use on the road.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?

The saddle has a narrow shape which suited me, and doesn't come with too much padding to make it squishy.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?

Good wheel stiffness when riding hard.

Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?

The tyres are well suited to hard, dry surfaces, not so efficient on wet, muddy ones.

Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
 
7/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
 
7/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
 
8/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
 
7/10

The drivetrain

Rate the drivetrain for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?

The Shimano GRX RX400 groupset and FSA chainset make for a clean-shifting setup with powerful braking.

Wheels and tyres

Rate the wheels for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
 
7/10

Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?

A solid wheelset that'll take plenty of abuse on the gravel.

Rate the tyres for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
 
8/10

Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?

Good grip and rolling resistance on dry, hard surfaces.

Controls

Rate the controls for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
 
8/10

Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?

A good spec list for the money. The FSA handlebar has a flare for increased control when in the drops off-road.

Your summary

Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes

Would you consider buying the bike? Yes

Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes

How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's on a par with similar bikes, as mentioned in the review.

Rate the bike overall for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
 
5/10

Use this box to explain your overall score

It's very good. It has a great ride quality and easygoing geometry, plus it's well specced for the money.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 44  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

Orro Terra X GRX400 2023
Orro Terra X GRX400
Orro 2023
Orro
Stu Kerton

With 20 years of road cycling and over 150,000 miles in his legs it's safe to say Stu is happiest when on the bike whatever the weather. Since writing his first review for road.cc back in 2009 he has also had a career in engineering including 3D-CAD design and product development, so has a real passion for all of the latest technology coming through in the industry but is also a sucker for a classic steel frame, skinny tyres, rim brakes and a damn good paintjob.
His fascination with gravel bikes is getting out of control too!

