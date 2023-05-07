Orro Terra X GRX400 2023

The aluminium-framed Orro Terra X is one of the latest additions to the company's gravel line-up, bringing the great handling and ride quality of the carbon fibre models to a lower price point. It's an easy-to-ride gravel bike that works well on the road too, and with plenty of mounts for guards and a rack, it's one you can use for commuting as well.
I've ridden pretty much every Terra model that Orro has created, including the ebike version. Most have been carbon, like the Terra C 105 Di2, but I'm also reviewing the titanium Terra Ti, and then there's this version, the Terra X, created from aluminium alloy tubing.
The only one missing is the steel-framed Terra S – hopefully we can get that one in soon to complete the set.
Ride
The Terra X might be the cheapest in the line-up, but it shares the geometry of the more expensive carbon offerings, so you are still getting the same easygoing handling that makes the Terras so much fun to ride, and a wheelbase that is short enough to make it feel nimble without compromising stability on slippery or loose surfaces.
It has a lot of similarities to an endurance road bike, but from a gravel perspective. You get that racy sort of demeanour, but in a more relaxed package.
It has a slightly racier edge than bikes with huge tyre clearances and long, drawn-out wheelbases, like many adventure/bikepacking bikes. You can get the hammer down on the gravel tracks and fast flowing byways and the Orro flows really nicely, without feeling twitchy like a true off-road speed machine.
The steering is quick enough to cope easily with technical descents, but it manages to feel planted and confidence-inspiring, too, as the speed increases. It's quite a flattering bike.
There are sharper, faster gravel bikes out there, but if you are in the market for something new and you don't want anything too frantic – you'd like to focus on the scenery rather than staring constantly at what your front wheel is about to roll over – then the Terra X is definitely worth a look.
The only time the X can feel a little lacklustre is on the climbs, where its 10.45kg weight makes itself known. That said, it's not overly heavy compared with other aluminium gravel bikes out there – the Cube Nuroad EX that Mat reviewed was 10.32kg, while the Tifosi Rostra Disc was 10.61kg. Dolan's GXA is a bit lighter at 10.1kg in the build we reviewed a few months ago.
When going for a little acceleration dig, or powering hard up a short, sharp climb, it still feels lively enough, it's only on those long, draggy climbs where the weight makes itself felt.
With plenty of mounting points, the Terra X is a capable adventure or bikepacking machine too. You get the standard two bottle cage mounting points alongside some mounts on the top tube for a bag.
There are more mounts on the fork legs as well, and Orro says that this aluminium version can carry more weight than its carbon sibling.
Loaded up with bar, frame and saddle bags, with about 10kg worth of kit added, the Terra X remained a pleasure to ride. It's here that those neutral characteristics come into play, with the Orro still feeling very balanced and controllable.
The Terra also works well on the road thanks to the nature of the geometry. The handling feels quick enough that it's fun to ride in the lanes, which would make it a great tourer, winter bike or commuter.
It's a very versatile machine as you can run 40mm gravel tyres, or something like the 36mm WTB Exposure TCS Fast tyres for some quick-rolling road work.
Frame and fork
The Terra X is available in two colours, this Matte Navy or a rather bling Champagne finish. It's tough paint by the looks of it, which is exactly what you want on a rough and tumble gravel bike, and it gives the Orro a quality look to it even if the welds aren't the neatest I have ever seen.
Rather than round tubes, the Terra X uses plenty of different profiles throughout the frame. The down tube is 'angular', becoming hexagonal as it widens towards the bottom bracket shell. It can do that because Orro has specced a press-fit BB.
It might not be to everyone's taste, but having the bearings pressed inside the frame allows for a wider BB shell. That in turn allows for the seat tube to flare out at the base for more stiffness, as well as that down tube.
When it comes to the cable routing, Orro has run it internally for the front triangle, which keeps it out of the way should you want to fit frame bags, with the cables and hoses exiting the bottom of the down tube just before the BB.
Orro then runs the cables with full outers to keep them protected from dirt and grit.
Aside from the mounting points mentioned above, you'll also find positions for full mudguards and mounts for a rear rack.
Tyre clearance isn't massive compared with some gravel bikes, but it easily accepts the 40mm fitted as standard, even if you were to go for a wider wheel rim, and Orro reckons a maximum of 42mm will fit. For the majority of my gravel riding 40mm seems to be the sweet spot of traction versus weight, so I've got no issues with needing more room.
The fork is full carbon fibre with a tapered steerer for increased stiffness. I had no issues with any flex, even when cornering hard or sprinting.
Sizing and geometry
The Terra X is available in five sizes, with our medium sitting in the middle. For reference it gets a top tube length of 553mm, a head tube of 165mm sitting at an angle of 71 degrees, a seat angle of 74.2 degrees and a seat tube length of 510mm.
Stack and reach are 587mm and 387mm respectively, while the overall wheelbase is 1,031mm.
Groupset
The Terra X comes with the sort of kit that reflects its price of £1,599.99.
> Your complete guide to Shimano’s GRX gravel groupset
For the drivetrain Orro has specced Shimano's entry-level gravel groupset, GRX RX400, which is 10-speed rather than 11-speed like GRX RX600 and above.
The gear shifting is smooth across the range, even when under load or covered in dust or mud, and feels similar in action to Shimano's 10-speed Tiagra road groupset. The main difference is the shift lever shape, which has a flat front section, making it easier to apply the brakes when being bounced around off-road.
Gear-wise, we have an 11-34 cassette mated to the 46/30-tooth chainrings of the GRX chainset, although the bikes on sale will come with an FSA Omega AG, purely down to the current lack of availability of some GRX components.
It's a decent spread of gears for a bike of this type, and while there are a few jumps between sprockets on the rear, I found it covered both steep climbs and fast downhills when the need arose.
Rotor sizes for the hydraulic braking system are the pretty much standard 160mm diameter both front and rear, and that gives you plenty of stopping power even when loaded up with kit.
Finishing kit
As for the contact points, Orro has also gone for FSA with an Adventure Compact handlebar and Omega ST stem (our test bike has Deda as it's a demo model).
The FSA handlebar has a gentle flare, which will give some extra stability when in the drops, and it's a shallow drop so you'll be able to get into that position regardless of your flexibility.
Atop the alloy Orro seatpost sits a Bostal saddle, which again is Orro branded. I like its narrow shape, and the padding isn't overly thick which means that spending long stints on it doesn't cause any pressure points.
Wheels and tyres
Wheel-wise, it's a set of Fulcrum's dependable Rapid Red 900 DBs. I say dependable as I've used versions of these wheels loads of times over the years, and while they aren't that light, they are reliable, which is what you want from an entry-level set of gravel wheels.
Yes, the Terra X would benefit from lighter, flashier wheels, but having a set of wheels you can rely on straight out of the box is a big bonus, especially if you are on a budget.
The tyres fitted to them are Continental Terra Trails in a 40mm width. They are good all-rounders, though more suited to drier conditions because of the shallow tread.
They grip well enough on hardpacked surfaces, and they roll okay on the road sections too.
Value
In terms of value, I'd rate the Terra X as competitive.
It's around £100 less than the Dolan GXA mentioned earlier, although that does come with the GRX 600 groupset which sits a rung higher.
The Cube Nuroad EX is priced at £1,649 and also comes with a GRX 600 groupset, although it is a 1x.
Like Orro, Ribble also offers its Gravel bike in a full line-up of materials. We've reviewed the steel 725 version, while over on off.road.cc they've given their verdict on the carbon SL Pro.
The aluminium version, the Gravel AL, comes with a GRX RX400 2x groupset like the Terra X, and Mavic Allroad Disc wheels in a 650B size. It costs £1,499.
Conclusion
The Terra X is a good entry point to gravel riding, whichever path you're taking into it. It's fun to ride, and easy too, thanks to the balanced geometry. For the money it's well specced, and thanks to its ability to take mudguards and a rack, it lends itself well to commuting and road touring. It's very versatile, and that adds to its value.
Verdict
Confidence-inspiring gravel bike thanks to neutral handling with the benefit of plenty of mounts for versatility
Make and model: Orro Terra X GRX400
Size tested: Medium, 55cm
List the components used to build up the bike.
Seatpost: ORRO Alloy Setback
Handlebar: FSA Adventure Compact
Stem: FSA Omega ST
Bottom Bracket: BB86
Rotor: Shimano SM-RT64
Saddle: Orro Bostal Saddle
Chain: Shimano 10-Speed
Wheelset: Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 DB
Tyres: Continental Terra Trail 40mm
Front Derailleur: Shimano FD-RX400
Brake Calipers: Shimano BR-RX400
Rear Derailleur: Shimano RD-RX400 10 Speed
Shifters: Shimano ST-RX400
Cassette: Shimano CS-HG500 10 Speed 11-34t
Chainset: FSA Omega AG 46/30
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
On its website Orro says, "Terra X is based on our ever popular Terra C, characterised by its light responsive ride quality and built with the specifications necessary to provide capable control across varied terrain. An adaptive bike crafted to ensure that your next adventure, new route, or old commute is a total blast.
"The frame geometry is poised to descend and corner with ease, inspiring confident off-road handling. The new aluminium frame is well suited to long days in the saddle, and epic bike packing adventures. The carbon front fork helps control vibrations whilst the aluminium frame allows more flexibility when it comes to luggage, able to hold more weight than its carbon counterpart. The frame still retains its signature stiffness, allowing you to get the power down when you need it the most."
It's a versatile gravel bike that's a lot of fun to ride both on and off the road.
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
This is the only model in the Terra X range.
Overall rating for frame and fork
8/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
The welds aren't the smoothest I've seen, but the frame is built to a high level and finished off with a durable paint job.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
The frame is created from triple-butted aluminium tubing, with a full carbon fibre fork.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
The Terra X has geometry that gives a slightly slacker front end than an endurance road bike, to keep the steering neutral for off-road handling.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
The stack and reach figures are typical for a gravel bike of this size.
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
Overall comfort is good from the frame and fork, helped by the large volume tyres.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
Stiffness levels are fine for the type of riding the Terra X is intended for. The wider bottom bracket shell gives a bit of extra stiffness.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
Power transfer is fine throughout the bike.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
No.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? Neutral.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
The handling is relaxed, which makes it ideal for riding on loose surfaces, without it being too slow for use on the road.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
The saddle has a narrow shape which suited me, and doesn't come with too much padding to make it squishy.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's stiffness? would you recommend any changes?
Good wheel stiffness when riding hard.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
The tyres are well suited to hard, dry surfaces, not so efficient on wet, muddy ones.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
7/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
7/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
8/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
8/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
7/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
7/10
Tell us some more about the drivetrain. Anything you particularly did or didn't like? Any components which didn't work well together?
The Shimano GRX RX400 groupset and FSA chainset make for a clean-shifting setup with powerful braking.
Rate the wheels for performance:
7/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
7/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
7/10
Tell us some more about the wheels.Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the wheels? If so what for?
A solid wheelset that'll take plenty of abuse on the gravel.
Rate the tyres for performance:
7/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
7/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
8/10
Tell us some more about the tyres. Did they work well in the conditions you encountered? Would you change the tyres? If so what for?
Good grip and rolling resistance on dry, hard surfaces.
Rate the controls for performance:
8/10
Rate the controls for durability:
8/10
Rate the controls for weight:
7/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
8/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
A good spec list for the money. The FSA handlebar has a flare for increased control when in the drops off-road.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's on a par with similar bikes, as mentioned in the review.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
8/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
5/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good. It has a great ride quality and easygoing geometry, plus it's well specced for the money.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
