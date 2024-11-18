DealClincher x Balfe's Bikes Black Friday takeover! 44% off Shimano groupsets, save £2,000 on the Trek Domane SL 7, half price helmets and shoes + loads more

Black Friday is almost here, but you don’t have to wait until then to grab a bargain, as there are already plenty of great cycling deals about. Here we're rounding up some of the best Black Friday offers from Balfe's Bikes, with up to 50% off bikes, clothing, parts and accessories. There are some serious savings to be had, so you'll have to be quick!

Whether you're getting a head start on Christmas gift buying, making a wishlist or simply treating yourself, Balfe's Bikes has a great selection of deals for you to check out. From aero helmets and electronic groupsets to carbon road bikes, gravel bikes, GPS bike computers and power meter pedals, there's something for everyone.

From 15th November to 2nd December, you can also earn double Balfe’s Rewards Points on all purchases and servicing, both online and in-store.

Now, let's take a closer look some of the best offers below. Remember, there are even more great deals on the Balfe's Bikes website too.

Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet now £149... that's 40% off!

Originally priced at £250, the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet, which scored an 8/10 in its road.cc review in 2022, is now £100 off in the Vivid Red colourway.

Specialized claims the S-Works Evade 3 is the most aerodynamic helmet in the peloton, without compromising airflow, weight or comfort.

This model gets MIPS Air Node technology, which helps reduce rotational forces transferred to the head during impact, and it's also compatible with Specialized's ANGi Crash Sensor.

Buy the Specialized S-Works Evade 3 helmet for £149

Shimano's Ultegra 12-speed Di2 groupset is down to £1,280 from £2,279.89

Shimano's 12-speed Ultegra is one of the only groupsets to receive a 10/10 rating on road.cc, and can now be picked up for quite a bit less than the RRP.

Shimano's second-tier groupset provides the majority of the performance of the top-tier Dura-Ace groupset, but at a significantly reduced price. Ultegra retains all the functionality of the range topping Dura-Ace groupset with a very small weight penalty, that for most of us will make the most negligible of differences.

Check out the Shimano Ultegra 12s Di2 groupset, 44% off and down to £1,280

Save 50% on Bontrager's Circuit Road Cycling Shoes

Need some dependable new cycling kicks? You can now grab a pair of Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling Shoes for just £60! These comfortable, versatile shoes are ideal for all types of riding, and are compatible with both two-bolt and three-bolt cleats.

The Circuit is secured with a Boa dial and a Velcro strap, offering a neat and secure fit and comes in five different colours: black, white, red, navy/coral, and radioactive yellow.

Get the Bontrager Circuit Road Cycling shoes for £60

Get a Trek Domane SL 7 Gen 4 Road Bike for £3,995. That's more than £2k off the RRP!

Next up, how about saving over two grand on a carbon road bike? The Trek Domane SL 7 Gen 4 Carbon Road Bike is now priced at £3,995, down from £6,025.

The Domane is Trek's endurance road bike designed for long days in the saddle when ride quality is the number one priority. There are three frame variations, with the SL being the lower-tier option. However, it still features a carbon fibre frame, Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, carbon wheels and internally cabled cockpit, giving it a sleek, high-performance look.

Buy the Trek Domane SL 7 Gen 4 road bike for £3,995

Castelli's legendary Gabba RoS 2 Short Sleeve Jersey is now down to £109

Castelli's wildly popular weatherproof jersey/jacket has had nearly £100 lopped of the price at Balfe's. Debuting in 2010, this is the fifth iteration of the Gabba, and we've consistently rated previous versions highly over the years.

The Gabba RoS 2 is fully windproof and highly water-resistant thanks to the use of two different Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabrics. It features three rear pockets, providing plenty of space for ride snacks and spares, along with useful reflective detailing.

Check out the Castelli Gabba RoS 2 here

Pick up a Garmin Edge 840 GPS bike computer for £382, down from £449.99

Garmin’s Edge 840 is one of its mid-range computers with GPS, a 2.6" touchscreen display and up to 32 hours of battery life. As well as offering all the navigation, stats and climb breakdowns, the Edge 840 is also designed to provide training insights, and like top-tier models, features multi-band GNSS technology to improve GPS signal in areas with compromised coverage.

It's now 15% off at Balfe's, priced at £382 for this Black Friday special offer.

Garmin Edge 840 GPS 15% off

Bontrager's Circuit Wavecel Helmet is now 50% off, down to £75

You can now save 50% on the Bontrager Circuit Wavecel helmet, down from £149.99 to just £75!

If you're wondering what WaveCel is, the blurb says it 'disrupts the safety standards that the industry has accepted for over 30 years', and leaves it at that. It's actually Bontrager's exclusive solution to the problem of twisting impacts and their role in concussions.

The Circuit Wavecel helmet is very well made, features a BOA dial cradle adjustment, and the sculpted shaping adds to the sense of class. It's available in five colourways - red, white, black, yellow and blue - and comes in four sizes, from small to extra-large.

Grab Bontrager's Circuit Wavecel Helmet and save 50%

Save £800 on Giant's Revolt Advanced 3 Gravel Bike, just £1,599

If it's an affordable gravel bike you're after, Giant's Revolt Advanced 3 is now £800 cheaper at Balfe's. Designed for rough roads, gravel or dirt, Giant boasts that the Revolt "does it all".

It has an adjustable rear dropout flip-chip, allowing you to choose between a shorter wheelbase for quicker handling or a longer one for enhanced stability at speed. In the long position, it accommodates a maximum tyre width of 53mm, while the short position supports up to 42mm.

The groupset is a mix of Shimano GRX and Tiagra, and the wheels are Giant's P-X2 wheelset.

Get Giant's Revolt Advanced 3 gravel bike for £1,599

Check out Castelli's Diluvio C Gloves, now 38% off

Castelli’s Diluvio gloves are essentially wetsuit gloves designed for cycling in wet conditions. Like a wetsuit, they trap a thin layer of moisture that your body heats up to keep your hands warm. Castelli recommends the Diluvio gloves for temperatures between 5˚C and 16˚C, ideal for intense riding in mild, rainy conditions.

The Diluvio also features an extended cuff and a grip print on the palm. You can grab a pair now for £29, which is 38% off the original price.

Buy Castelli's Diluvio C gloves for just £29

Grab the Giro Cielo MIPS Helmet for £109, down from £189.99

The helmet bargains continue with Giro's Cielo MIPS helmet, now discounted to £109 from an RRP of £189.99.

The Giro Cielo MIPS is not quite at the top of Giro's range, but it's a good-looking helmet that is still reasonably light and offers a number of Giro's best safety features - it also scored an 8/10 in our road.cc review. It's well ventilated too, with 22 vents across the lid in total.

The Giro Cielo MIPS helmet is £109

Bontrager's XXX Carbon Road Cycling Shoe now half price

Bag yourself a pair of top-end performance road shoes! Now just £175, down from £349.99, the Bontrager XXX Carbon Road Cycling shoes are high performance road shoes in every respect.

Bontrager says the XXX Road Shoe is "for the road racer who wants the absolute best in comfort, performance and style". With an understated design, these shoes strike a nice balance between lightweight construction and everyday usability.

They're compatible with 3-bolt cleats and feature a BOA closure system. The carbon sole is engineered for maximum power transfer, with a stiffness index of 14 out of 14.

Save 50% on Bontrager's XXX Carbon road cycling shoe

10% off Garmin Rally RS200 Dual-sensing Power Meter Pedals

The Rally RS200 Dual-sensing Power Meter pedals are now 10% off at Balfe's, down to £693.

These power pedals are compatible with Shimano SPD-SL road style cleats, but you can buy extra pedal bodies and swap over the power-reading spindle so they work with Look Keo style cleats or even off-road pedals, for accurate data across disciplines.

Garmin claims the Rally power meter pedals are accurate to within +/- 1 per cent of the unit itself. So, at 300 watts, the readings should always be between 297 and 303 watts. This is enough accuracy for keeping in the intended training zone for riding at the right intensity to get the benefits you're after for that workout.

Check out the Garmin Rally Power Meter pedals here

For more fantastic cycling deals, head over to balfesbikes.co.uk