Bontrager XXX Road Shoe

The Bontrager XXX Road Shoes have a lot to live up to. Not only did the previous models get a glowing review from Mat but there's also the hefty price tag and fierce competition in the high-end shoe market. Bontrager says that the XXX Road Shoe is "for the road racer who wants the absolute best in comfort, performance and style". Over the testing period I have been really impressed with their comfort, performance and looks. I might not describe them as absolute best, but they're certainly very good.

The asymmetric upper, along with the dual Boa system, wraps around the foot, holding it securely in place, and is surprisingly supple for a material that also feels this robust. The material is so durable, in fact, that it's also used on the XXX Mountain Bike shoes, and has evaded marking despite being under overshoe zips and being subjected to toe-overlap for the last month (when your toes touch the front tyre while turning sharply or track standing).

The combination of the overlapping/sideways tongue design and dual Boa closure system manages to reduce hot spots, and the lack of seams means there are few locations for pressure to be a problem. Many racers will ride with their shoes looser and only tighten them for the sprint to save discomfort; Bontrager's design, though, results in comfort for mile after mile, meaning they can be ridden tight with no discomfort for the entire ride.

With their secure fit and stiff sole (14/14 on Bontrager's own scale), power transfer feels direct and certainly didn't hinder out-of-the-saddle max-effort signpost sprints. This is by no means to say that they are unforgiving – on long rides they were some of the most comfortable shoes I've worn.

This is also partly down to the ergonomically shaped heel cup. The heel supports the foot well and is more padded than on some – the DMT KR1 or Giro Imperial shoes, for example.

The sole features three vents – two at the toes and one on the arch of the foot with a metal-mesh lining on each.

The ventilated theme continues upstairs with the TPU upper adorned with laser-cut perforations which are most predominant on the toe-box and side gloss panels. Although they didn't feel like the breeziest shoes, this ventilation did a good job of keeping my feet comfortable during hot turbo sessions, which bodes well for hot weather riding.

At 520g, the Bontragers weigh about what I'd expect from a set of top-end shoes and this has been achieved without being detrimental to stiffness or comfort. This puts them on a par with other top tier offerings, for example the S-Works 7 shoes, which weigh a smidge more at 536g, the 521g Giro Imperials and 542g Shimano S-Phyre RC9s.

One element that I particularly liked on the Bontragers – though it's not reserved to them – is the quick release Boa dials: a sharp tug on the Boa releases all tension and then your foot can simply be pulled out. It's a feature that I wish my S-Works 7s had.

During the testing period I stuck with the relatively thin standard insoles, but it's worth noting that Bontrager also offers medium and high arch support 'InForm' insoles that'll set you back a further 25 quid. I'd class my feet as fairly average and so too the shoes: they felt neither wide nor narrow.

Replacement Boas and heel studs are also available. In the case of the heel stud, the bolt is on the outside of the shoe, something to be aware of – with my last pair they were corroded beyond belief by the time they actually need changing.

Value and conclusion

Although expensive, they're similarly priced to other brands' top-end shoes. My favourite shoes at the moment, the S-Works 7s, have a higher RRP of £340 but you do get fancy metal Boas on these and they can now be found quite a lot cheaper in certain colours. Shimano's S-Phyre RC9, which I mentioned above, and Fizik's Infinito R1 Knit top-end shoes are more expensive too, though the Bont Vaypor S, which Mat tested back in 2017, and Rapha Pro Team shoes are cheaper.

The most impressive thing for me over the testing period has been the overall comfort of these shoes, which is surprising given their racing pedigree. The Bontrager XXX Road shoes strike a nice balance between lightweight and everyday usability. If you like the understated looks and aren't put off by the price, they're a really nice pair of shoes and won't disappoint.

Verdict

Understated, comfortable top-end performance shoes

