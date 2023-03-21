Check out the unreleased Canyon Aeroad Mathieu van der Poel rode to Milan-San Remo victory

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the 114th edition of Milan-San Remo, the first Monument of the season, after a late attack on the Poggio ascent, and here’s the Canyon Aeroad he rode to victory.

Van der Poel’s attack followed a strong acceleration by two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar. The Dutch rider got a gap that he maintained on the descent to come home with a solo victory 62 years after his grandfather Raymond Poulidor won the same race. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took the other podium places.

Van der Poel was riding a Canyon Aeroad but look closely and you’ll see that it’s not the version that’s currently available to buy.

Canyon confirmed that a bike Van der Poel was seen riding in the off-season was a prototype and “something we are working on”, but didn’t give any further information when WielerFlits asked towards the end of last year.

Van der Poel was riding the same bike at the weekend but painted up in team colours rather than black.

Check out the junction between the top tube and the seat tube on Van der Poel's Milan-San Remo bike. There’s a sloping section of frame on the inside of the junction, whereas the angle is more distinct on the existing retail model.

Plenty of other brands take a similar approach. It reminds us a lot of the Wilier Filante SLR in this area, for example, as well as Canyon’s recently updated Ultimate and the previous incarnation of the Canyon Aeroad CF SLX (as well as a bunch of other bikes).

The change reflects a new position for the seat post wedge bolt, Canyon having moved it to the front side of the seat post. Canyon says that there is a minor adjustment to the frame to fit this.

Some have suggested that the head tube on Van der Poel’s bike could be a little shallower than that of the existing Aeroad and that the seatstays meet the seat tube lower than previously, although we’re not certain about either.

Canyon is revealing very little.

“We aren’t ready to share further details about this prototype, but we can say that the real-world race feedback we receive from Mathieu will help us to continue providing innovative new solutions for athletes and amateur racers alike,” it says.

Canyon officially revealed the current version of the Aeroad road bike in October 2020. The introduction of a new version three years later wouldn’t be unusual.

The existing model has had something of a chequered history, early customers complaining of excessive wear at the point where the seat post met the seat tube. Then in March 2021, the aero cockpit snapped under Mathieu van der Poel while racing Le Samyn and Canyon issued a ‘stop ride’ notice to owners of the 2021 Aeroad models that featured the CP15 and CP18 cockpits.

These issues got resolved and the bike has since been ridden to loads of big wins, but you couldn’t blame Canyon if it wanted to move on with a new model as quickly as possible.

Is that what we're seeing here, though, or is it just a slight re-jig of the existing design? We're just not certain yet. There's certainly no new Canyon on the UCI's List of Approved Models of Frames and Forks.

Van der Poel’s Canyon Aeroad is built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset – including the crank-based power meter – and Dura-Ace C60 wheels designed for time trials and flatter courses (although the climbs can be decisive, Milan-San Remo is generally flat and fast). As the name suggests, the full-carbon rims are 60mm deep.

The rims have a 21mm internal width while the hubs use a 2:1 spoke pattern. There are 16 spokes on the drive side at the rear, compared with eight on the non-drive side, the idea being to enhance lateral rigidity. The situation is reversed at the front where 16 spokes go to the disc brake side.

The wheels are fitted with yet-to-be-released tanwall Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres.

We don’t know much about these tyres although, raced by Van der Poel, you can be sure that they’re the new top-of-the-range option.

Judging by the valves, the Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres are tubeless and will presumably be intended as a direct rival to the Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL. We’ll doubtless be hearing all about them before long.

