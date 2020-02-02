33 of the best cycling bib shorts — the key to comfort for longer rides

With shoulder straps to hold them in place and a pad to prevent chafing, bib shorts made from a Lycra-blend fabric are very comfortable for long rides.

In general, more expensive shorts are better, in that they're more comfortable for longer, but there are some bargain exceptions.

Winter variants are made from thicker, warmer fabrics, often with water-repellency built in.

Bib shorts for women are cut for a woman's shape and often have straps designed to make toilet breaks easier.

Good bib shorts start at about £25.

When it comes to performance cycling, whether it’s long rides on Sunday mornings or road racing, and sportives, bib shorts are where it’s at for outright comfort. The pad provides comfort so you can sit in the saddle for hours at a time, the straps avoid a waist band digging into your stomach, and there’s no excess fabric to flap about.

While there are other styles of shorts available — baggy, urban and waist shorts — for any rides of that combine distance and speed bib shorts are hard to beat for comfort. You can wear them year-round, under tights in the winter, on their own in the summer. And no, you don’t wear underwear under them, if you’re wondering. They’re designed to sit next to the skin.

Bib shorts are the cornerstone of a cyclist's wardrobe, and it’s worth investing in a good pair. If you’re riding frequently, you’ll want to have a couple or three good pairs.

The pad is where a lot of the money goes, but don’t always assume that the more expensive the shorts the better the pad. Posher fabrics and more panels can contribute to higher costs as well.

Fortunately these days you can get really good bib shorts from about £40 which are good if you’re just starting out in cycling. You can spend over £300 if you’re feeling particularly flush, but you do begin to get diminishing returns in extra comfort.

They sure look odd though, and to non-cyclists they will definitely raise an eyebrow. Ignore them. When it comes to comfort bib shorts win hands down against all other shorts if you want to ride far and fast.

Let's take a look at the things you need to know if you’re in the market for a pair of bib shorts.

Women's shorts

The main difference with women's shorts is in fit and the insert, which is usually a different size and shape, typically narrower and shorter. While the bib straps on men's shorts go straight up the torso, some manufacturers take different approaches with bib straps on women's shorts, either pushing them out to the sides or having a single central strap.

Some have bib straps that can be easily unclipped which can make toilet stops easier. If you don't like the idea of bib shorts then there are lots of regular Lycra shorts available. The benefit of bib shorts is there is no elastic waistband digging into your tummy, but many manufacturers have solved that problem with wide, carefully shaped waistbands that spread the pressure. Most manufacturers offer women-specific shorts and there is plenty of choice available.

Padded insert

Inside the bib shorts is the most important part, the pad. The main job of bib shorts is to support the foam pad between body and saddle. It’s often called an insert or chamois, on account of early bib shorts using a real leather pad made from chamois goat skin. Yes, really: you used to have to treat them with chamois cream to keep them soft). These days they are mostly made from synthetic materials.

When buying your first pair of bib shorts, remember that most of the money goes into the pad, though this isn’t an absolute rule. In theory the more you spend on a pair of shorts, the better the pad. This isn’t always the case, so it pays to do your homework carefully. The road.cc bib shorts review archive is a good place to start.

The pad is shaped to conform to the body, and provide padding where you make contact with the saddle. The most important areas are where the sit bones make contact with the saddle. Cheaper shorts might have a single thickness pad, while the more expensive pads use variable levels of foam thickness and density to keep the pad thinner where you don’t need much cushioning, and more padding where you do need it. Such pads are generally more comfortably as a result.

Look for a pad with antibacterial finish for hygiene, to things from getting messy down there. Some pads have channels or perforations to wick away sweat; there’s nothing more uncomfortable than a soggy pad. The pad should feel reasonably soft and have some flex to it, so it shapes to your body. It needs to sit flush with your curves so in a way it’s part of you. You don’t want to sit on top of the pad. The better pads we’ve tested tend to feel like they’re not there at all.

Manufacturers are now aiming shorts at different riding types, so it’s possible to choose a pad that has more padding for endurance riding, and other, slimmer pads that are better suited for shorter rides or racing.

Pads come in men's and women’s versions, with shapes to suit the different anatomies. No two pads are the same. They can vary in thickness, shape and other factors, so the best thing is to try them on before you buy. Just like saddles, what works for one person won’t necessarily work for another. We’re all different shapes, and your weight and riding style can influence the type of pad that will work for you.

Fabric and fit

Moving away from the pad, the fabric and fit are really important to your comfort. The fit is influenced by the number of panels used to make the shorts. There more panels there are, the more complex the shorts are to make, and so they cost more.

The most common fabric for bib shorts is some sort of stretchy synthetic mix, usually a blend of Nylon and Lycra, ad variously described as spandex or Elastane. There’s a huge variety of thickness and weights of fabric, though.

Manufacturers are now combining different fabrics at the top-end to achieve a good fit and a level of compression. Some shorts are designed to work better in hot weather with more breathable materials, and some are better suited to the winter with a thicker fleecy-backed Roubaix fabric. It’s even possible to get shorts made from water resistant fabrics, ideal for the British climate.

Sizing is crucial and varies from brand to brand, so we’d really recommend trying them on before you drop your cash if at all possible. As a rule of thumb, all cycling clothing from Italian companies will come up small for its nominal size. American and UK brands tend to be more generous.

Bib straps

The shorts are held in place with twin straps that stretch over your shoulders. They need to be stretchy and wide so they don’t dig in, and also so you can manage toilet stops without having to bend over backwards.

Men’s shorts typically have widely spaced straps, but for women's shorts there are a few different solutions. Some manufacturers join the straps in the middle of the chest, with a buckle to allow easy removal for toilet breaks.

Often the rear of the bib section will be a large panel of mesh material to aid cooling.

Grippers

You really don’t want shorts riding up and exposing your tan line so they usually have some sort of gripper to keep them in place on your legs. Silicone tape or dots are the most frequent solutions, along with elasticated hems.

Some manufacturers are moving away from this approach to broad highly elasticated hems that rely on compression to keep the legs in place. They’re typically more comfortable with less skin irritation, and they don’t dig in either.

Other features

Another detail to look out for is the use of reflective material on the back or legs. It’s possible to get shorts designed for night time riding with large areas of reflective material. A race radio pocket at the back of the shorts is designed for use by professionals, but it can double up as phone/MP3 player pocket.

The one-piece alternative

For years pro and elite cyclists have worn one-piece Lycra skinsuits for time trials and some important races. They're aerodynamically efficient and very comfortable, but look even sillier than regular bib shorts and lack conveniences such as pockets. A few years ago, Castelli introduced its Speedsuit concept, combining shorts and jersey into one garment that still looked like you were wearing separates. The idea was better aerodynamics, but Speedsuits have turned out to be very comfortable.

What are your options? Here are 33 great shorts from £40 to £235

Now that you know what you’re looking for when you purchase a pair of bib shorts, here are 33 bib shorts priced from £40 to £235 to give you an idea of what your money gets you. Each of these products has been reviewed by the road.cc team, so follow the link and go through to the full review if you’d like to learn more.

We've deliberately spread our selections across the price range here. If you want more options in cheaper shorts take a look at our guide to the best cheap cycling shorts.

The Assos RS Spring Fall Bib Shorts S9 work perfectly on cool to cold rides, the fit is sublime and the pad is excellent. The soft fabrics make these very comfortable to wear, and with very good breathability they'll be great for racing too.

Assos' latest thermal bib shorts are an excellent option for cool weather rides. They very well across a good range of temperatures, protecting the larger cycling muscles from the cold. The superb fit and comfort, combined with the versatility of the shorts, make these thermal bib shorts well worth the money.

Read our review of the Assos Equipe RS Spring Fall Bib Shorts S9

If you like to keep your legs exposed for as much of the year as possible then these dhb Aeron Equinox Bib Shorts are worth a look. Using three different fabrics to keep your thighs warm when the autumn temperatures start to drop, they are brilliant either on their own or when paired up with knee or leg warmers. The chamois is spot on for long winter training rides too.

dhb's Equinox range is all about kit to get you through the change of the seasons, and what the company has done here is to introduce new fabrics to its excellent Aeron Bib Shorts (which I tested back in March) to keep you a little bit warmer.

Wearing both pairs in identical conditions (about 8°C), the Equinox shorts were noticeably warmer pretty much everywhere, most noticeably when descending at speed or riding into a chilly northerly wind.

Read our review of the dhb Aeron Men’s Equinox Bib Shorts

Three-quarter-length tights are a really good choice for autumn and early winter. These Assos Mille GT Spring/Fall Knickers are a really good example of the genre, with a superb fit, warmth and comfort that makes cycling through inclement weather a breeze.

The Mille GT knickers (or three-quarter-lengths – 3/4s – as we prefer to call them around these parts) are based on the bib shorts of the same name, but the fabric extends to below the knee to provide the right protection when it's too warm for tights but too cold for shorts.

Three-quarter-lengths aren't for everyone, some people can't see the point of the halfway house approach, but I know many who favour them over shorts and knee warmers, or even full-length tights unless it's perishingly cold. Personally, I often go straight to leg warmers, such is the unpredictability of our weather, but I've found a new love for 3/4s. Their use can also be extended into three-season wear too, for cooler summer rides.

Read our review of the Assos Mille GT Spring/Fall Knickers

The Primal Stirling Men's Helix 2.0 Bibshorts are impressively comfortable thanks to great race cut, a well-balanced pad and excellent materials. A hint of compression makes them an ideal choice for fast or hard rides.

Primal has used its race-specific pattern for the cut and layout of the various contoured panels. It works well, as I always felt that the shorts fitted absolutely perfectly no matter what position I was in on the bike. No unnecessary bunching of material anywhere, nor did they feel tight when standing.

The Vero fabric is soft to the touch and has just a small amount of compression that is noticeable enough to take the edge off muscle vibration on longer rides. The jury has been out for a long time on how much compression garments help, but I have always got on well with them during and after exercise so it's a welcome addition here.

Read our review of the Primal Stirling Men’s Helix 2.0 Bib shorts

The Shutt Velo Rapide Signature Sanremo bib shorts are some of the best out there when it comes to comfort. The recycled fabric feels great against the skin while offering plenty of unrestricted movement, and the pad is top notch.

Pretty much the key component to how they feel is the 3D multi-density gel and foam chamois pad. It's quite a firm pad, offering great support when in the saddle, and there is a central channel at the rear for a bit of pressure relief.

Read our review of the Shutt Velo Rapide Signature Sanremo Bib Shorts

Tester Pat says the 7Mesh Mk3 bib shorts are the best shorts he's ever worn. They are incredibly comfortable regardless of the length of time in the saddle because of their hammock chamois lining, material choice and cut, and the luxurious, wide shoulder straps. True, they cost £150, but they're worth every penny.

7Mesh was already onto a good thing with its Mk2 bib shorts, but the Mk3s are a huge improvement. Buying shorts is a worrying experience as it's not like you can take them back to the shop after four hours of testing and say, erm, no thanks. If you take the plunge and purchase these Mk3s, we think you will be very pleased.

Read our review of the 7Mesh Mk3 bib shorts

Sportful's Fiandre NoRain 2 bib shorts are a great option for rides in the rain. The soft, thermal fabric is cut long for extra protection of the lower quads, while the water resistance will see off a good amount of rain and keep you warm when soaked through.

Tester Liam loved wearing these bib shorts. Besides everything else, they're incredibly comfortable and the soft fabric makes you feel all snug just pulling them on. Sportful has designed these to be used in the colder months so you have to carefully pick the days you use them. Thankfully, their breathability means that when the sun does pop out, you aren't left feeling ridiculously warm.

Read our review of the Sportful Fiandre NoRain 2 BibShort

Rapha is well known for its very expensive but very good cycling kit, and these Souplesse Detachable Bib Shorts do nothing to dent that reputation. They're extremely comfortable, very well made, and super-pricey.

Having to whip off your top layers to have a pee is a pain in the arse, particularly so if you're in the middle of nowhere but still a faff even if there are facilities. You can combat this by wearing waisted shorts (no bib), wearing your bib straps over your jersey (oh dear me no), or wearing shorts that 'detach' from the top somehow. I've worn various designs that allow this – with zips, clips or simple fold over sections – and none have worked as well and been as comfortable as these from Rapha.

Read our review of the Rapha Women’s Souplesse Detachable Bib Shorts

Sportful's Bodyfit Pro 2.0 LTD bib shorts are high-end without the ridiculous price tag. They're well made with a great chamois that is dense and well placed. The bib straps are supportive and wide, with comfortable grippers rounding out a great race-level design.

Although £115 isn't peanuts, it's not really a huge price to pay for top-end bib shorts these days – the likes of Castelli, Rapha, Le Col and many more will happily take lots more of your cash for their fanciest designs.

Having ridden in these for a good few months, I can't really see the point of spending more. Compared with more expensive rivals, the Bodyfit Pro 2.0 bibs really shine. The comfort has been great on my longest six-hour rides, with a really good chamois, nice fit and plenty of breathability when the weather warms up.

Read our review of the Sportful Bodyfit Pro 2.0 LTD bib shorts

PEdAL ED's Odyssey Bibshorts are part of its range of clothing that caters for the growing popularity of long distance bikepacking trips out into the wilderness. Comfort is key, along with plenty of storage – and these bib shorts certainly deliver.

Tester Stu says his recent riding time has been split pretty much 50/50 between road and gravel, and the latter is where these Odyssey shorts have really come into their own alongside the Odyssey jersey and gilet.

At the bottom of the bib straps, the Odyssey shorts have a large mesh pocket which is easily big enough to carry some snacks, two or three inner tubes or a gilet for instance.

In each leg you'll also find a pocket for a bit of food, a gel, even some directions written out on a piece of paper – anything that you are going to want to grab quickly while on the move.

If we were heading off for a bit of an epic ride, the Odysseys would definitely be on my kit list. The comfort is brilliant throughout, and while you don't necessarily need the rest of the range, it all works together as a great package.

Overall PEdAL ED has delivered a top notch pair of bib shorts here with some added extras.

Read our review of the PEdAL ED Odyssey bib shorts

Another contender for Best Shorts Ever. Pearl Izumi has used a fabric that is so comfortable that you literally do not notice that you are wearing these, and the chamois is absolutely spot on. The cost may be steep but seriously, what price can you put on perfection?

The PRO Transfer fabric is unbelievably soft against the skin, but the only time you feel it is when you pull the shorts on. You know it's comfortable then but once on the bike it just disappears.

It has the perfect balance of compression and support without being noticeable. Even around the leg grippers, small dashes of silicone stop them moving but with just the right amount of pressure, so that even with a whole day in the saddle you aren't feeling any discomfort.

Fabric isn't everything, though, the chamois is still the defining factor. Pearl Izumi has gone with a PRO Escape 1:1 pad and it follows a trend that we've been seeing a lot in the latest top-end shorts. For years many pads were using multiple channels between differing density pads to create comfort and reduce numbness but the latest pads have done away with this and are literally smooth with a single thickness.

I've ridden everything from flat-out, hour-long blasts on the road to six-hour jaunts on the gravel in these shorts and I've never once felt any discomfort. The pad is spot on.

Read our review of the Pearl Izumi Pro Bib Short

The Rapha Women's Core Cargo shorts are a new addition to the Core range. Equipped with mesh side pockets and a new Classic chamois, these are great for any type of ride, very comfortable on long outings and eminently suitable for touring or a bit of adventure cycling.

Tester Sarah wore a medium for the test and they were a really good fit. The black 'dense-knit' fabric gives a nice amount of compressive support around the legs, and with minimal flatlock stitched seams there were no rubbing issues.

As there is no bib section, there is soft silicone gripper at the rear, where the fit is high waisted. This worked well and held the shorts up nicely with a close fit. The front is lower cut for comfort while on the bike.

A detail you can't really miss in the Cargo Core Shorts is the mesh pocket on the side of each leg. Dave wrote about these in his review of the Core Cargo Bib Shorts – the idea is that you can eliminate the need to wear a traditional cycling jersey with rear pockets and just use these side ones instead.

Read our review of the Rapha Women’s Core Cargo Shorts

British designed and made, Lusso's DRS bib shorts are easily on a par with the well known European brands. They're comfortable, look great, and aren't as damaging to your wallet as some. They might even make you faster, with their 'Drag Reducing Fabric'.

The top billing with these shorts is the DRS – Drag Reduction System – or as I like to refer to it, 'golf ball' dimpling in the main material. The Italian Celona fabric also provides an element of compression. It's used for the whole body of the shorts, with just the very lower leg and gripper being different material, along with a much softer and thinner fabric for the back and bibs – very similar to baselayer fabric.

Read our review of the Lusso DRS shorts

The Primal Dawn Men's Bib Knickers are a real masterclass in how to create a simple, quality product at a very good price. Multiple panels for a great fit, high quality fabric and a highly comfortable pad make for a pair of 3/4-length tights that can be worn for hours.

The Dawns use a material called Traverso, a brushed-back fabric that is composed of 90% polyester and 10% spandex. It's warm, very warm... even in the 3-4°C early morning temperatures I've been riding in. Primal gives a range of use from -7°C to 24°C which is plausible at the bottom end, though you'll be pretty uncomfortable with anything above about 17-18°C.

The fabric has a decent weight to it and offers a close fit without being compressive, just sitting nicely balanced between the two. It is very soft against the skin, especially with that brushed finish on the inside.

Read our review of the Primal Dawn Men's Bib Knickers

The Lusso Carbon Bib Shorts are a UK-made classic: highly comfortable, cool and stylish. The 2018 update is even better – they're hard to go past for the money. A classic just got better.

Back in 2016 we gave the previous model of the Carbon shorts 4.5 stars, saying they were 'an excellent choice of bib shorts for all-day rides, and very good value'. Since then tester Mike Stead has worn the Carbons many, many times. They've become his go-to shorts for rides long or short. Two years on and probably 100 wash cycles later, they still look like new as well – testament to Lusso's selection of material and build quality.

If you've managed to make a borderline-classic, you don't want to be faffing with it too much. The fabric on the straps is the same quality material as in the previous Carbon, and also used in its excellent Dryline baselayer, meaning you look co-ordinated. The black shorts material is still the same too. The major update is the triple-density pad, from Italian brand Elastic Interface, owned by cycling short giant Cytec. The pad is designed for long-distance rides, the perineal cutout removing pressure where you don't want it, the triple-density foam providing it where you do.

Read our review of the Lusso Carbon bib shorts V2

dhb has long been known for its value for money clothing and nothing has changed here. Yes, they're £130 – but bear with us: these dhb Aeron Lab Raceline bib shorts are phenomenal and even with that price tag they knock the spots off others that cost much, much more.

They boast amazingly soft fabrics, a very comfortable pad, and great fit though you'll have to be happy to show a bit of skin, and the mesh material isn't the strongest.

Lab is dhb's latest range that focuses purely on speed and performance – but without sacrificing comfort. The fabrics used for the legs are just so impressive. Often when I wear a pair a shorts and I don't notice them then that is a success – no irritating seams or tight leg cuffs for instance – but with the dhbs you notice them constantly purely because they are so comfortable.

Read our review of the dhb Aeron Lab Raceline shorts

Polish brand Podia might not be the best-known marque out there, but its Club bib shorts can hold their own against the very best. They're excellent: one of the best examples of premium bib shorts that we've come across this year.

Read our review of the Podia Club bib shorts

For true martyrs to saddle discomfort, the combination of Orro's Bibshorts and GreenLime's Unico pad may be the answer to your prayers. With their only shorts offering this small, high-end British bike maker has played a blinder; their fit and comfort is lovely.

Read our review of the Orro bib shorts

The C5 Optiline Bib Shorts+ are part of a new range from Gore (formerly Gore Bike Wear) aimed at enthusiast road cyclists. They provide outstanding comfort, while a panel of Windstopper fabric in the front of the shorts gives a little added, ahem, protection from cold winds.

To ensure good breathability they are made entirely from a lightweight meshy material that is thin and comfortable next to the skin. Flatlock stitching is used throughout, with seams strategically place to prevent irritation.

The fit is excellent, with a perfect shape around the legs and hips. The material sits flat next to the body in all areas and the bib straps are stretchy and comfortable over the shoulders. No complaints. There's absolutely no restriction anywhere, they feel like someone has painted a pair of bib shorts onto your body.

Read our review of Gore C5 Optiline+ bib shorts

Sportful's Fiandre NoRain Pro Bib Shorts are excellent when you're cycling in cold and damp weather, with superb comfort backed up by impressive fit and durability. They are a good three-season, possibly four-season, choice for UK cyclists. Wear them on their own or pair with knee or leg warmers and you have a versatile and solid bottom half of your winter wardrobe.

The fit of the shorts is perfect. The leg length is longer than usual, providing more coverage and warmth, and the soft lining of the NoRain Thermal material adds a luxurious feeling that definitely makes you feel a bit better prepared when stepping out with the bike in the morning when you might rather be tucked up under the duvet.

Read our review of Sportful Fiandre NoRain Pro bib shorts

The Castelli Premios are a pair of well made, high quality bib shorts designed for long hours in the saddle.

Castelli is keen to emphasise that these shorts are not for racing, they're for the hard miles you put in before you join the peloton. One of the key elements it mentions is that rather than minimalism, it has added more to make these shorts more suitable for long rides. So, how do they shape up?

They're very comfortable to wear on longer rides. This is thanks to a lack of seams, compression material used not only on the leg but also to give lower back support, and the Progetto X2 seat pad, a well tested pad used in many Castelli shorts.

Read our review of Castelli Premio bib shorts

The Summer Bib Shorts from Italian brand La Passione appear relatively simple at first glance – with a relatively low panel count and a chamois that initially looks like nothing particularly fancy. However, they really surprised me – offering hours of comfort and a great fit. With La P's direct sales policy, they are pretty keenly priced too.

Read our review of the La Passione Summer Bib Shorts Classic

Formerly known as B'Twin 500, these bib shorts are designed for regular riding and continue the French giant's reputation for dependable kit at favourable prices. The 500 bibs are what we'd class as staples for everyday training and rides up to around the 50-mile mark. Much past 65 miles and we've found the otherwise compatible pad a little wanting; especially when riding more upright bikes.

A penny shy of £25 buys you lightweight though reassuringly rugged six-panel polyamide/elastane mix shorts, while the mesh bibs are 100% polyester. Tactile elastic and silicone leg grippers do their job impeccably – better than some big brands' mid-range offerings – with no hint of discomfort or unsightly branding.

Read our review of the B'Twin 500 bib shorts

Seriously impressive performance for the price — shorts that'll serve you well on all but the longest rides.

The Caratti Sport Bib Shorts are the budget offering from the UK company, but perform far better than their price tag might suggest. They manage to combine an effective pad, really good fit throughout and an excellent cut.

When you first step into the bib shorts, the first thing you notice is that the cut and quality of the Cooldry fabric material used is unexpected on such a relatively inexpensive pair of shorts. The fit is good, with no excess material or tightness anywhere around the legs or straps. Caratti have used a material that allows for four way stretch, which genuinely provides a really forgiving fit. They have minimal branding with the name written in white up the leg. Combined with the cut, this makes them look like they are far more expensive than they are.

Read our review of the Caratti Sport Bib Shorts

The dhb Aeron bib shorts are an evolution of Wiggle's house brand's Aeron Pro shorts and boy are they good. It kind of makes you wonder why you need to pay more really.

It's the MITI Granfondo fabric that makes the Aeron's a winner which according to Wiggle is a mixture of Mititech Power and Interpower fabrics. The Power gives you a compressive style material with the Interpower providing the breathability and wicking capabilities.

Whatever the fabrics are up to, the moment you put these shorts on they feel like a second skin. They're supportive for the muscles and smooth against your legs moving without crease or bunching. They're ideal for those long rides when the tiniest little irritation can become a real issue.

Read our review of the dhb Aeron shorts

The Lusso 2-Zero Thermal Bibs are warm, comfortable shorts that pair perfectly with Lusso's Max Repel Leg Warmers. Just be aware the shorts come up a little smaller than usual Lusso fare.

Being made in Britain, they've not been clobbered as hard as some by the pound's post-EU-referendum plummet; they were £70 back in 2015 when we reviewed an earlier version and they're nw £80. Made from quality Italian Roubaix fabric, they represent excellent value.

The finishing is excellent, with flatlocked stitching where it counts and breathable back/shoulder material. This is important as Lusso positions the 2-Zero as suited for 'Racing or Training with Leg Warmers' – these are shorts for going hard and fast in.

Read our review of the Lusso 2-Zero Thermal Bib Shorts

Santini's Mago bib shorts just might be the most comfortable bibs I've ever worn, writes tester Mike Stead, and the minimalist styling should pair with any top. With 10 – yes, 10 – sizes to choose from, you can dial the fit too.

With an RRP of £105 the Mago is towards the higher end of the market, but not overly so, and they're frequently for sale online for £80-90. They're very good value should your fit work out. This was a large on test – measurements say I'm on the borderline of XL for height and medium for girth, the Mago coming up snug but with no bunching or tightness around the shoulders. The fit for me was definitely close, bordering on compressive, although Santini doesn't claim them to be compressive, with the various sport science voodoo that entails.

Read our review of the Santini Mago with Nat Pad

Rapha's Core bib shorts are an impressive mix of know-how from premium ranges, giving good quality, comfort and a great fit.

The Core range from Rapha is aimed at simplicity: no frills, just good performance and elegant design. The men's bibs achieve those aims convincingly.

The most vital part of any bib shorts is the chamois. Rapha has used the same pad you find in its Classic range of bib shorts, and it's a well-regarded design. It's not as comfortable as the Cytech pad seen in Rapha's Pro Team and Pro Team Lightweight bib shorts, but it's certainly adequate for most rides.

Read our review of the Rapha Men's Core Bib Shorts

Finding a comfortable pair of shorts is vital for any woman (or man) looking to ride regularly and spend long days in the saddle. The Assos T.laalalaishorts_s7 fit the bill perfectly, offering top quality and exceptional all-day comfort. If you suffer from a sore derrière or excessive chafing after hours in the saddle, these are well worth considering – they're the most comfortable shorts I've ever worn.

One of the first things you notice about these bib shorts is the unusual magnetic fastening on the bib. This makes the bib straps sit much closer together than on the majority of shorts, and I found that when riding I barely noticed them.

Read our review of the Assos T.laalalaiShorts_s7 women's bib shorts

These top-end Santini Photon Bib Shorts are exceptionally comfortable, with a C3 padded insert that is ideal for longer rides, and a great fit and fabric construction.They make use of high-quality fabrics and the latest thinking in terms of panel shaping and construction

Santini says that the measure of a good chamois is you don't notice it when cycling, and with the C3 padded insert in these shorts, that is certainly the case. For me, it's right up there with the very best padded bib shorts from the likes of Assos and Castelli.

The padded insert achieves this impressive comfort thanks to gel inserts located under the sit bones, along with two layers of overlapping perforated multi-density foam, which provides a slimline pad yet with the comfort you need for rides in excess of four or five hours. It's impressive that the padded insert provides such generous comfort without excessive volume; you notice the lack of bulk immediately you get on the bike.

Read our review of the Santini Photon

With the comfortable Progetto X2 insert, very few seams and widely spaced bib straps, Castelli's Free Race Aero bib shorts are exceptionally good.

Castelli combine three fabrics in the construction of these shorts. The side panels are made from Energia Micro which has a high stretch factor, the front panel is Breathe Micro to prevent overheating, and the area in contact with the saddle is made from tougher Action Micro fabric.

The three fabrics are combined in a very well shaped and cut short, with very few seams, and in particular none in the inner thigh area. This contributes to a great on-the-bike comfort that is up there with the best bib shorts in this price range.

Read our review of the Castelli Free Aero Race bib shorts here

Rapha has redesigned its popular Classic bib shorts and improved every aspect – no mean feat given that the original shorts were next to perfect and have gone many years unchanged. Updating such a classic was a risky decision, but critically Rapha hasn't messed around with the magic formula too much but instead has made small changes in key areas. It's less a radical redesign and more a refinement. The biggest change is found in the chamois/padded insert, which is the most important component of the bib shorts for obvious reason.

Read our review of the ​Rapha Classic Bib Shorts II​

The Ashmei Men's Cycle Bib Shorts are very well thought-out and superbly executed, but there's no getting away from the high price.

The Ashmei clothes that we've seen and reviewed on road.cc are about as far from 'me too' products as it's possible to be. The brand seems to examine every detail. Hence, these shorts are made from a densely woven polyamide/elastane fabric that feels quite different from that of any other shorts we've used.

Read our review of the Ashmei Men's Cycle Bib Shorts