Zwift’s Off the MAAP tour returns with exclusive in-game and in-real-life MAAP kit up for grabs

Zwift is bringing back its Off the MAAP multi-stage cycling tour that challenges Zwifters to ride the roads less travelled while kitted up in exclusive in-game jersey, socks and cap designed by cycle apparel brand MAAP. In-real-life kit – clothing you can wear yourself out on the road – can also be ordered following completion of the tour that starts on August 3.

The Off the MAAP multi-stage tour running from August 3 to August 18 consists of four stages: the Watopian Wildlands, London Outskirts, New York Skyroads and the Yumezi backcountry.

“Want to be fully immersed and go truly Off the MAAP?,” Zwift asks. For those who would prefer a landscape-only view, you can now hide the chat, leaderboard and wattage windows by pressing H on your keyboard.

The dates for the stages are as follows:

Stage 1: Aug 3–6

Stage 2: Aug 7–10

Stage 3: Aug 11–14

Stage 4: Aug 15–18

If you miss a stage Zwift has a week of “make-up stages” for all courses and this is scheduled between August 19 and August 23.

Fancy riding the in-game kit out on your local lanes? Upon completing all four stages of the Off the MAAP tour, you’ll receive an email offering you the chance to buy the kit.

You can sign up for the Off the MAAP tour over here.

