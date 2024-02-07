A Zwift Hub in disguise? Wahoo releases single-sprocket Kickr Core Zwift One smart trainer and here's what we think so far

At the end of last year, Zwift released the Hub One smart trainer featuring a 'Zwift Cog' single sprocket that replaces a standard cassette, with virtual shifting via a wireless shifter that mounts to your handlebar. Now, in a new collaboration with Wahoo, Zwift brings virtual shifting to the Wahoo Kickr Core, introducing the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One. It looks like the Zwift Hub One, it works like the Zwift Hub One... so is it just a Wahoo-badged Zwift Hub One? We've got our hands on one already, so keep reading to find out our first ride impressions after we run you through the spiel.

The Wahoo Kickr Core Smart Trainer is the cheapest direct-drive turbo trainer in the Wahoo range. It was released in 2018, but it has undergone its first hardware change with this latest update.

A few months ago, we reviewed the Zwift Hub One turbo trainer that does away with your drivetrain shifting and instead, gives you a wide range of virtual gears. Now, this virtual shifting technology has been brought to Wahoo's Kickr Core, releasing the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One smart trainer.

The Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One uses the same pre-installed single sprocket design, with the same Zwift Click shifter. Rather than your chain moving across a cassette, it always runs on the Zwift Cog and you can still shift, but now virtually. The resistance is altered by the Hub One internally when you hit the wireless Zwift Click shifter mounted to your handlebar.

The Zwift Cog allows the trainer to work with most 8-12 speed bikes, Zwift says, with access to a total of 24 virtual gears.

Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One is available now and the standard Wahoo Kickr Core, which comes with a choice of 8-speed to 12-speed cassettes, remains in the range. Each is priced at £549 and includes a year's Zwift membership.

If you already have a Wahoo Kickr Core, you can now upgrade to virtual shifting using Zwift Play which costs £99.

Initial impressions

We’ve had the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One in for review here at road.cc, and here's what Dave has had to say about it so far:

"A few months ago I wrote a review of the Zwift Hub One which was pretty positive, although not as positive as the review for the geared version of the same trainer, which has now been discontinued.

Physically the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One is a very similar unit, promising similar performance. And so, unsurprisingly, it's good. The ride feel is nice, it's quiet and uncomplicated, it's super easy to fit nearly any bike to it, and it promises to wear your chain a bit less. If I was blindfolded I dare say I'd not be able to tell the difference between the two. They're the same price as well.

Should you buy one?

Well, if you're committed to training indoors one of the big benefits of this system is that it'll work with any bike and the experience will be more or less the same. So you don't need to subject your posh bike's headset to a slow death by a thousand drips of sweat: you can stick any old gate on the single-speed Kickr and so long as it fits you properly and the chain isn't bent the shifting experience will be comparable.

That's the benefit to you, but the more this trend continues the more I think of press-fit bottom brackets. That was an innovation born of the cycling industry trying to make life easier for itself, not from any rider benefit, and one that's slowly being ushered out the door as bike brands move back to threaded BBs which are better in almost every way.

The single cog on trainers like this is a massive boon for trainer manufacturers who just have to stock one size that fits all. Perfect, and it works pretty well too. Pretty well, though. Not as well as a nice bike running a well-adjusted drivetrain across a proper cassette. Not nearly that well. If you're already doing it that way: don't change.

We also have to deal with the fact that this third-party trainer only works in Zwift. The Click shifter connects to the game, not the trainer, so even in Wahoo's own training ecosystem you'd be stuck with a single-speed trainer if you weren't in ERG mode. I can kind of get that if you're buying a Zwift own-brand unit, but here? Okay, it seems like Wahoo and Zwift have settled their differences for now after their Zwift-Hub-related lawsuit and are working more closely than ever together, but things change. I don't think that Zwift will suddenly turn off support for this Wahoo trainer, but they could. They're not going to do that for their own hardware. Given that the two trainers are so similar, and the same price, I can't think of a good reason to get this one.

For the first time, customers located in Australia and Canada will be able to access Zwift’s innovative virtual shifting – which for me suggests a more logical reason the two brands have teamed up. Zwift can't supply the Zwift Hub One to those markets effectively, and the collaboration with Wahoo makes that possible. If you're living somewhere the Zwift hardware isn't sold and you want a virtual shifting setup, then the Kickr Core Zwift One is a very good trainer. But if you can buy a Zwift Hub One instead, I'd do that."

Check back soon for an upcoming video and feature comparing the Zwift Hub One, the new Kickr Core Zwift One, and the Van Rysel D500 turbo trainers.

For more information, go to the Zwift or Wahoo website.