Yes, Pinarello’s new Nytro really is electric. Road and gravel range includes “the lightest pedal-assisted, mid-drive bike on the market”

Pinarello has introduced a new Nytro E range of electric bikes that includes the Nytro E9 which it says is the lightest pedal-assisted mid-drive bike on the market, coming in at a claimed 11.4kg (25lb).

Pinarello is offering:

Nytro E-Road - available in two different frame options and three different builds.

Nytro E-Gravel - available in two different frame options and three different builds.

Nytro E-All Road - available in a single frame and build.

The Nytro E-All Road is a flat bar bike while the Nytro E-Road and the Nytro E-Gravel have dropped handlebars. These two are certainly at the sportier end of the spectrum – "high-performance e-bikes", as Pinarello describes them. They’re designed to be sports-type bikes with electric assistance rather than A-to-B urban e-bikes.

“Offering a true pedalling experience, the Nytro E feels just like cycling always has, but on the fittest day of your life,” says Pinarello. “It’s you, but with 300W more power in your legs.”

Pinarello uses the new TQ-HPR50 motor (HPQ stands for Harmonic Pin Ring) which we’ve seen specced by the likes of Trek and BMC in recent months.

The TQ-HPR50 motor, developed and assembled in Germany, is said to deliver up to 50 Nm of torque and up to 300 watts of power at a weight of just 1,850g. The 360Wh battery – which is said to charge in two to three hours – and integrated 50mm (2in) display take the weight up to 3,900g.

Pinarello says, “Combined with the motor’s extreme silence, the Nytro E can provide support when you need it most, even on the steepest climbs, without giving the sensation of an unnatural push.”

You get three riding modes, customisable via an app. You can set the max power and assist levels to extend the range, for instance. Speaking of the range, you’re looking at up to 100km (62 miles), or 140km (87mph) with a range extender.

“Not only is it the lightest e-bike system in its class, its compact size means that it fits discreetly into the frame and provides a Q-factor [the horizontal distance between the outer faces of the crank arms where the pedals attach] of 135mm, giving the same naturally efficient pedal stroke as an analogue bike,” says Pinarello.

The Nytro E-Road and Nytro E-Gravel have distinctly Pinarello-esque appearances. They look a lot like the top-level Dogma F and the new F and X models that we told you about last month.

> Pinarello introduces two new road bikes to performance and endurance ranges... and they're (slightly) more affordable

The Italian brand says that the e-bikes share many of the aero features of their conventionally powered siblings.

Pinarello says, “The head tube, down tube, and rear stays have been designed to obtain maximum aerodynamic performance. And with Pinarello’s TiCr [an internal cable routing system that uses a 1.5in upper bearing], every cable is integrated into the handlebars to maximise the reduction of drag coefficient and provide a cleaner design.”

The Nytro E features a new seatpost clamp that is housed completely within the frame. Pinarello says that this saves weight (36g) and improves aerodynamics.

The Nytro E-Road frame is fitted with the same aero-profiled seatpost as the Dogma F seatpost, while the E-Gravel models use a 31.6mm round seatpost, the idea being to allow for compatibility with dropper posts available aftermarket.

Despite all the chat about aerodynamics, Pinarello doesn’t make any specific aero claims for these models.

The Nytro E frames are built to Pinarello’s usual asymmetric design principles “with the left side structured to compensate for the greater force exerted by the drive on the right side”.

> Bike geometry 101: Learn why frame angles & trail matter

Road models will take tyres up to 32mm wide – which is pretty generous for a road bike – while the gravel models can handle tyres up to 700c x 50mm. The Nytro E-Gravel comes with eyelets for mudguards and a rear rack.

In terms of frame material, it’s Toray carbon fibre all the way. Pinarello uses T900 for the higher level E9 and E7 models, and T700 for its E5 bikes. It says that T900 provides “the ultimate in terms of stiffness and vibration absorption” while T700 offers “the perfect balance between performance and bump absorption”.

Pinarello claims frame weights of 1,130g for the raw Nytro E-Road T900 frame and 1,250g for the equivalent Nytro E-Gravel model. The claimed fork weights are 440g and 460g.

The final bike in the lineup is the Pinarello Nytro E-All Road which shares a frame with the E5 version of the Nytro E-Gravel. However, it comes with a flat handlebar, a Shimano Deore groupset, lights, and mudguards.

“This is a bike designed to be pedalled every day, whether it’s to the office or on a wonderful adventure at the weekend,” says Pinarello.

Geometries

As you’d expect, the Nytro E-Road and Nytro E-Gravel are built to different geometries.

“We have kept the responsiveness that characterises our racing frames and merged it with a more comfortable riding position,” says Pinarello about the Nytro E-Road.

The 535mm model with a 56cm effective top tube, for example, has a stack height of 586.2 and a reach of 384.2mm. That suggests a relaxed position by road bike standards.

Pinarello says that the Nytro E-Gravel’s geometry “is still exciting on tarmac, but allows cyclists to explore off-road and enjoy long-distance rides”. Not surprisingly, the reach is shorter and the stack height is taller than on Pinarello’s competition-focused Grevil gravel bike.

The Pinarello Nytro E-All Road is built to the same geometry as the Nytro E-Gravel but it comes with a flat handlebar.

Models

The Pinarello Nytro E-Road is available in three different Shimano-based builds while the Pinarello Nytro E-Gravel comes in three SRAM flavours.

Pinarello says that the top-level Pinarello Nytro E-Road E9 is “the lightest pedal-assisted, mid-drive bike on the market”, coming in at a claimed 11.4kg.

Pinarello Nytro E-Road E9 (No UK price available)

Frame Toray T900

Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Wheels Princeton Grit 4540 DB HG11

Pinarello Nytro E-Road E7 £8,700

Frame Toray T900

Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2

Wheels Most Ultrafast Carbon DB HG11

Pinarello Nytro E-Road E5 £7,500

Frame Toray T700

Groupset Shimano 105 Di2

Wheels Fulcrum Racing 800 DB

Nytro E-Gravel E9 (No UK price available)

Frame Toray T900

Groupset SRAM Red eTap AXS

Wheels Princeton Grit 4540 DB HG11

Nytro E-Gravel E7 £7,900

Frame Toray T900

Groupset SRAM Force AXS

Wheels Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 700C DB 2WF-R C23 AFS XDR

Nytro E-Gravel E5 £6,900

Frame Toray T700

Groupset SRAM Rival eTap AXS

Wheels Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 2WF-R C22 AFS DB XDR

Pinarello Nytro E-All Road (No UK price available)

Frame Toray T700

Groupset Shimano Deore

Wheels Shimano WH-RS171-700C DB

Get more info at Pinarello’s website.