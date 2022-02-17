Would you wear Scicon’s new Aeroshade Kunken glasses with logos across the lens?

Italy’s Scicon Sports has introduced new Aeroshade Kunken eyewear with the option of the brand logo repeated right across the lens. We’ve seen similar repeated patterns on glasses from the likes of Gucci, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton, but not on cycling eyewear before.

“The unique lens option features an exterior Scicon monogram logo pattern taking the combination of sports and fashion to the next level,” says Scicon. “From the outside you see the bold and daring monogram logo pattern come to life, and from the inside, it is not observed.”

The Aeroshade Kunken is also available in various lens colour options without the logo pattern.

Scicon says that its SCN-PP lenses are durable and will protect against high-speed impacts from small stones and the like. The lenses are said to offer 100% UV 400 protection which means that they’ll block all UVA and UVB light rays with wavelengths up to 400 nanometers (which covers virtually all UV).

The brand’s adjustable Flexifit nose pad and temples are designed to fit any shape of face comfortably. The nosepiece is height adjustable, the idea being that you can tailor the field of vision depending on your riding position, and therefore your head position.

Vents on the edge of the lens are intended to prevent fog buildup.

Two time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar was first seen wearing the Scicon Sports Aeroshade Kunken when he rode to victory in Il Lombardia last year. Other riders will be using the new model in the UAE Tour starting this Sunday (20th February 2022).

The Scicon Sports Aeroshade Kunken is available in four frame colour options: Carbon Matt, Black Gloss, White Gloss, Crystal Gloss.

There are seven lens colour options: Multimirror Red, Multimirror Blue, Multimirror Bronze, Multimirror Silver, Photochromic Silver, Monogram Multimirror Red, Monogram Multimirror Silver.

The price is £160.

A review sample has just arrived so expect a review on road.cc in the coming weeks.

https://sciconsports.com/