Wilier unveils Granturismo SLR racing bike for 'utmost performance and comfort'

Wilier has officially launched the Granturismo SLR road bike, sitting at the endurance end of Wilier’s race bikes. It is designed to bring out the "utmost performance and comfort" thanks to the ACTIFLEX 2.0 system - a renewed version of the rear shock absorber we've seen before.

The Granturismo SLR is a carbon road bike focused on race performance with the highest comfort levels. It features the ACTIFLEX 2.0 system - a renewed version of the rear micro-shock absorber developed in 2017 for the Cento10 NDR.

ACTIFLEX 2.0

A "smooth and comfortable ride" comes thanks to Wilier's vibration-damping system. This isn't a new idea, with numerous bike manufacturers tackling this but all with a different take on it.

It works by enabling the rear wheel to obtain up to 5mm in vertical travel, creating movement when needed which is regulated by an elastomer.

When featured on Wilier's Cento10 NDR, Actiflex was equipped on the rear seat stays but the Granturismo SLR features a bridge on the rear stays to guarantee "torsional stiffness and responsiveness".

The new positioning of Actiflex is near where the seat tube and top tube intersect to achieve maximum frame integration, which Wilier says is for aesthetic purposes but also to make it more functional.

The Granturismo SLR features a wide fork crown to "offer generous wheel clearance" and "improve aerodynamics", making it suited to tyres up to a maximum width of 32mm.

Aerodynamics

Willier feels that aerodynamics is still important in the endurance world despite the Granturismo SLR not offering maximum competition performance.

It says: "Cycling long distances means spending long hours on the saddle," so small enhancements can reduce fatigue.

Wilier has added characteristics from the Filante SLR, its lightweight aero road bike previously used by the Astana-Qazaqstan Team.

These include a wide fork crown, integrated monocoque handlebars, and total cable integration giving "the Granturismo SLR the clean and pure lines that typify Wilier Triestina’s high-end products".

The carbon monocoque handlebars usually feature on the Wilier 0 SLR, used by Astana-Qazaqstan at this year's Tour de France.

They feature a rounded ergonomic grip that’s "more comfortable" than Wilier's aero Filante Bar, and the Granturismo SLR is also compatible with all Wilier Triestina monocoque and modular handlebars.

Geometry

The Granturismo SLR is available in six sizes (XS - XXL) and Wilier says that the new bike has less reach and a greater stack compared to traditional racing geometries. The stats and figures back that up, and is to allow for "a more comfortable position" while "maintaining its racing character."

Wilier says the frame's geometries play a fundamental role when it comes to endurance bikes to guarantee the highest racing and comfort levels.

Groupsets and pricing

The Granturismo SLR is available in three colours with five groupset options starting at €7,400 (around £6,350) for Sram Force AXS or Shimano Ultegra Di2.

There are two wheelset options for each groupset. The cheaper build comes with Vision Trimax 30C wheels and the more expensive version comes with Wilier SLR38KC wheels.

The Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset is only available with Wilier SLR38KC wheels.

We don’t have complete UK prices yet but as an indication:

These bikes also feature removable derailleur support, like on Wilier's Rave SLR. This is because Wilier believes that 1x assemblies will be used increasingly in the future, so it has replaced the derailleur support with a flat plate to "preserve the bike’s sleek look even without the front derailleur."

