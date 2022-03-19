What do you think of Shimano's unique new handlebar design? Plus eco wood bikes now on Cycle to Work scheme, new Paris-Roubaix and ‘Hell Yeah’ themed kit + more

It's time to check out the latest tech stories from the world of cycling - everything from Abus' updated seat-mounted flexible bike lock, new clothing from Santini with Paris-Roubaix themed lycra and Stolen Goat's graffiti-style 'Hell Yeah' kit, to a collab between Italy's Cinelli and football club Inter Milan. We're starting, though, with a look at an interesting patent we came across...

What do you think of Shimano's unique new handlebar design?

Shimano has had a patent application published that shows a handlebar that accommodates Di2 switches in recesses on the top sections for a sleeker appearance.

Switches – such as Shimano’s Di2 SW-RS801-T top bar switches – are usually mounted externally. What’s the problem there?

“When using a conventional band type clamp, the electric unit is spaced away from the exterior surface of the handlebar, which makes [the] appearance of the handlebar inelegant,” says Shimano.

With Shimano’s new handlebar design, the switch is positioned at least partially internally, and is partly covered “to provide a visually pleasing appearance”.

Shimano suggests that the switch could be operated through a flexible cover that keeps water out.

We couldn't say for sure whether this design will ever be released to the public but in these days of ever more integration, we'd say there's a good possibility.

Santini launches Paris-Roubaix themed kit

The Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift is coming up on Saturday 16 April and on the Sunday is the 119th edition of the men’s Paris-Roubaix. For the occasion, Santini is launching two new ranges for both men and women.

The Paris-Roubaix range includes jerseys and technical t-shirts which have graphics that have been inspired by the colours and patterns used on the race route to mark out the cobbled sectors and rate their difficulty.

Then there’s the L’Enfer du Nord capsule collection with fiery colours in a nod to the hellishly difficult stretches in the Hell of the North.

The jerseys and technical t-shirts of both collections are combined with bibshorts, a baselayer, jacket, vest and accessories.

The jacket, for example, is made with Polartec’s NeoShell, which is claimed to be the “world’s most breathable fabric technology”.

What’d you think of the designs?

Both collections are available now at www.santinicycling.com.

Strava stands with the people of Ukraine

The fitness tracking app has taken steps to help provide aid, as well as show its support and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

First up, it has launched its Ukraine Relief Challenge, asking users to just record 5 km in any distance-based activity to earn the badge, then to share it with friends and encourage them to sign up and pitch in. As part of this challenge Strava encourages participants to donate as well and support the Red Cross’ efforts here. It has also made donations to this charity that provides direct relief – including food, water, blankets, medical and hygiene supplies, and first aid training – to those affected and displaced by the conflict.

There’s a new ‘Support Ukraine’ map type for all GPS activities that’s been added to encourage all athletes to use it and show their solidarity with Ukraine.

The fitness tracking platform has also suspended its services in Russia and Belarus. “We stand with hundreds of other corporations and organisations that recognise that a temporary suspension of our services in Russia and Belarus, while insignificant individually, when aggregated may be a meaningful part of bending the course of the war back to peace,” says Strava.

You can now get folding bikes made from wood on the Cycle to Work scheme…

Sustainable bike brand COCO-MATBIKE.UK has partnered with Cyclescheme to offer a Cycle to Work scheme option for those looking to save money on an eco-friendly bike.

Each bike is handcrafted in Greece using plantation-grown American Ash (Fraxus Americana) as, according to COCO-MATBIKE.UK, wood extends the bike’s life cycle and each adult ash tree provides enough wood to make 50 bikes. A tree is also planted for each bike sold.

When it comes to the wooden frame, COCO-MATBIKE.UK gives a lifetime guarantee, showing the brand is certainly confident about how durable these bikes are.

COCO-MATBIKE.UK has its Mentor foldable bikes for commuters available in both 2-speed and 5-speed, and there’s also an e-bike version.

Savings are made by employees paying for their bike from their pre-tax salary. Buying a bike in this way reduces employees' taxable income and creates a tax saving.

Beautiful new prints available…

Cycling Souvenirs has a new range of Monuments prints available from the illustrator Gareth Llewhellin.

You can choose between these great looking pieces representing Paris-Roubaix, Milan San Remo, Liege Bastogne Liege and Giro di Lombardia - gotta say the cobblestones of Roubaix is our favourite, what’s yours?

The new prints are being sold in three sizes (A4, A3 and A2), with prices starting from £25.

Abus updates Bordo 6000 lock with new SaddleFix bracket

The Abus Bordo 6000 is the brand’s lightweight flexible option which comes in a compact design, making it suited to commuting or long-distance touring

Abus’ new 6000K lock (£99.99) is designed to offer ease of use with a new saddle mount as well as improved defence against theft with an XPlus key cylinder for high protection against picking, a single link coating, and an updated cover.

The new SaddleFix bracket attaches to the seal rails to provide easy access to the lock while also keeping the main triangle open for e-bike batteries and bottles.

Get your own ‘Hell Yeah’ Stolen Goat kit

Printed in Stolen Goat’s graffiti style ‘Hell Yeah’ pattern, Stolen Goat is selling its Race Team kit to all, with jerseys, bib shorts, accessories and a limited edition Stolen Goat Abus GameChanger helmet all now available in the bold pink and navy design.

New seatpost and bar tape for comfort over the rough stuff from Ergon

Ergon has added to its Allroad collection with the complete collection now including a remastered CF seatpost, BT Bartape, Orthocell under-tape inserts and CRT aerobar replacement pads.

The updated CF Allroad Pro Carbon seatpost ($249.95, ~ £190) promises increased comfort thanks to “defined flex/compression on rough surfaces”. Ergon also says, the “highly sensitive response of the VCLS leaf springs for a pure road bike feeling.”

Available in zero set-back and 25mm set-back versions, the CF Allroad Pro Carbon has a 27.2mm diameter. Each CF Allroad offers loads of adjustability and two Flip Heads for round and oval 7x9 rails.

Then you’ve got three BT bar tape models with adapted thickness to cater for all road bike disciplines and Ergon has built-in a wrapping guide for thinner or thicker wrapping.

The BT Gravel ($39.95, ~£30.35), BT Allroad ($37.95, ~£28.85), and BT Road ($32.95, ~£25) measure 3.5mm, 2.5mm, and 2mm thick, respectively - these are also all available in five colours.

Cinelli teams up with Inter Milan for clothing and bike collection

Italy's Cinelli has teamed up with Inter Milan – yes, the football club – to create a limited-edition collection of cycling clothing and bikes.

The first drop – which you can see at InterXCinelli.it – includes a jersey (€130), bib shorts (€140), socks (€25) and cycling cap (€29).

The steel Cinelli Nemo Tig is available in both gravel (above, €5,190) and road (below, €11,900) versions. The Inter x Cinelli Nemo Tig Gravel has a Campagnolo Ekar groupset while the Inter x Cinelli Nemo Tig Disc Road is a top-level Campagnolo Super Record EPS build.

The other bike in the range is the flat handlebar Cinelli Vigorelli (below, €1,990), made from triple-butted aluminium with a carbon fork. It has a flip-flop hub so you can run it with either a fixed gear or as a singlespeed, and it’s available in both white pearl and holographic blue finishes.

The second racewear drop will happen on 14 April and the items will be available for purchase at the Cinelli online shop.

Pirelli’s new P Zero Race 4S tyre provides “a racing feel all year round”

Pirelli has unveiled its new P Zero Race 4S clincher tyre, designed as a four-season model to provide durability, smoothness and grip in all temperatures.

"P Zero Race 4S takes up a prestigious inheritance, that of its predecessor P Zero Velo 4S, appreciated and awarded for its excellent all-round characteristics, particularly enhanced in cold weather conditions, and providing the performance of a racing tyre," says Pirelli.

"The new P Zero Race 4S confirms its performance in winter conditions but increases it in terms of durability, and even more so in summer, compared to its predecessor."

Check out our review of the Pirelli P Zero Velo 4S tyre

The Race 4S tyre uses Pirelli's new SmartEVO proprietary compound including a blend of polymers designed to provide a high level of performance even in colder climates.

Like all other tyres in the P Zero Race range, the new Race 4S features a casing that's said to have been adapted for today's wide rim standards. Each size has a wider tread than the corresponding P Zero Velo 4S.

"The new P Zero Race 4S is the perfect choice for those who want a four-season performance tyre that offers a racing feeling all year round, whether racing or training," says Pirelli.

The P Zero Race 4S is the first 100% made in Italy product from Pirelli since the company returned to the cycling market in 2017.

It's available in 700 x 26 and 700 x 28 versions at £61.99. Wider sizes and a TLR (tubeless ready) version will appear later in the season.

We have a pair of 28s on their way for review on road.cc

