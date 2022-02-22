Wahoo releases Kickr Rollr combining the ride feel of rollers with resistance and wireless connectivity

Wahoo has launched the Kickr Rollr smart trainer which provides the wireless connectivity of any other smart trainer with the convenience and ride feel of rollers. Wahoo has also added stability features to make the Kickr Rollr easier to ride than standard rollers.

“Choosing between the natural ride feel of rollers and the performance advantages of a smart trainer just got easier,” says Wahoo. Without the need to remove the rear wheel, the Kickr Rollr is designed to be a convenient and versatile option for training indoors or warming up for an event.

At the rear, the Kickr Rollr keeps the dual roller-based design of traditional rollers, while at the front you have a quick-release adjustable wheelbase clamp that’s designed to accommodate a wide range of frame and tyre sizes.

Wahoo says it’s easy to take the bike on and off this system. This makes it useful for those who want to transition quickly from warming up to riding over to the start line at an event, as well as for households where multiple riders use the same trainer.

Wahoo adds that it’s also ideal for track cyclists or professionals who may not be able to make changes to their equipment after pre-race bike checks.

Rollers are an engaging way to ride indoors and Wahoo aims to open this up to riders who are perhaps put off by the typically steep learning curve of traditional rollers.

With traditional rollers nothing is holding you upright, you have to keep your balance and ride in a fairly straight line so you don’t fall off either edge. This feels pretty natural once your legs are spinning and your weight is central, but it can be a challenge to get moving.

The Kickr Rollr aims to solve this by enabling “even the most balance-challenged cyclists” to experience the ride feel of rollers, thanks to the Safety Tyre Gripper which secures the front wheel on bikes with tyres up to 53mm.

“This makes getting on and off the bike surprisingly easy, while also providing a stable platform for even the biggest out-of-the-saddle efforts,” Wahoo says.

"The ability to easily take your bike on and off the trainer while enjoying the singular ride feel of rollers really sets Kickr Rollr apart."

For accurate power readings and smart trainer control, the Kickr Rollr connects to bike-mounted ANT+ power meters.

The Kickr Rollr is priced at £699.99, which is the same price as the brand’s second-tier Kickr Core smart trainer.

For riders who don’t yet have a power meter, Wahoo is also offering a bundle that includes both the Kickr Rollr and the just-released Wahoo Speedplay Powrlink Zero single-sided, pedal-based power meter which by itself costs £549.99.

The bundled Rollr and Powrlink option costs £1,199.99 and aims to give riders a convenient and cost-effective way to get the full benefits of training with power, both indoor and out on the road. That’s not a huge saving, it’s just £49.99, but every little helps...

We have the Kickr Rollr at the road.cc HQ and so expect to see our thoughts on this rather innovative smart trainer offering soon.

ukwahoofitness.com