Vielo releases second generation V+1 performance gravel bike

British brand Vielo has revealed an updated range of its first performance gravel bike launched back in 2018. The second-generation V+1 Gen2 is fully 1x optimised and Vielo says it is designed as a “fast (race) performance gravel bike, rather than a fat tyre drop bar mountain bike or load-lugging, bike-packing type bike”.
The new Vielo V+1 Gen2 standard 1100g Strato carbon frame and lighter 880g Alto carbon frame have had a full redesign. We took the previous iteration for some test riding and it really impressed with its ride quality. “Smooth and composed, fast and fun, and bristles with smart details that make it as practical as it is intoxicating,” is how tester Dave Arthur described it. Let’s see what’s new and improved with the V+1 Gen2…
“The chain stay and bottom bracket join is now symmetrical, optimising the frame entirely for 1x while retaining the ability to run 650b wheels without a dropped drive-side chain stay,” says Vielo. This 1x concept with an extra-wide down tube to bottom bracket shell can already be found on the brand’s road bike, the Vielo R+1.
> Review: Vielo R+1 Alto SRAM Force e-Tap AXS
Geometry changes include a slightly lower bottom bracket height, short seat tube and slightly longer top tube, “the idea being to bring the rider lower and further forward", says Vielo.
The curved, flat, wide seat stays have greater clearance for up to 50mm tyres, while Vielo continue with a 1-1/8 to 1-1/2 tapered head tube, but now with an hourglass shape. “A new fork increases the tyre clearance at the front while improving the fork stiffness and optimised for flat-mount brakes.”
Mudguards remain for typical British riding conditions.
The frame is available in four new satin finishes. “We don’t do black,” says Vielo, and the result is some very stylish pastel colourways to choose from.
The lightweight Alto frames are Rock Salt Pink with Blue Stone highlights inside the fork and on the seat stays, or Blue Stone mainframe, with Rock Salt highlights. While the Strato frames are either Apple Green with Plum or Plum with Apple Green highlights.
Available to pre-order now, first deliveries of the bike are expected in April 2021.
Frameset prices:
V+1 Alto £3899
V+1 Strato £3399
Complete bike prices:
V+1 Alto SRAM e-Tap AXS Mullet 12 speed from £6,299
V+1 Alto Shimano GRX Di2 11 speed from £5,999
V+1 Strato Campagnolo Ekar 13 speed from £5699
V+1 Strato Shimano GRX Mechanical 11 speed from £4799
www.vielo.cc
I was hoping you might post being in the Norfolk/Suffolk area....
Thanks. I'll have a look into those nerius ta rings although the description seems to specify ultra torque...but also mentions the bolt for the...
In my experience drivers who do not give enough room pay a lot of attention to their rear view mirros after the event. While drivers who know they...
Interesting bit in the (edit, hate filled ...) Guardian about pollution from motor vehicle tyre and brake wear during lockdown...
I don't think this is valid, the difference between airbag and helmet is much smaller than helmet and no helmet....
Missed the deadline for E3. Seems I will be finishing nearer last than first in this Spring Classic comp. Always have loved these races, but never...
Well an email has now been sent to Enigma to start the process. I just need lockdown to ease enough for me to be able to go and visit the workshop.
I wonder if (ironically) The cab firm try to suggest the driver is self employed after their rants and cries of unfair competition from Uber.
Can we actually rename this very old page Bikes You CAN'T buy? Anything at this price point would have been sold out months ago
What chain did you test with? Cheers