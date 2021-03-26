Support road.cc

Vielo releases second generation V+1 performance gravel bike

The new V+1 Gen2 is 1x optimised and available in a very stylish selection of pastel shades…
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Fri, Mar 26, 2021 10:10

First Published Mar 26, 2021

British brand Vielo has revealed an updated range of its first performance gravel bike launched back in 2018. The second-generation V+1 Gen2 is fully 1x optimised and Vielo says it is designed as a “fast (race) performance gravel bike, rather than a fat tyre drop bar mountain bike or load-lugging, bike-packing type bike”.

The new Vielo V+1 Gen2 standard 1100g Strato carbon frame and lighter 880g Alto carbon frame have had a full redesign. We took the previous iteration for some test riding and it really impressed with its ride quality. “Smooth and composed, fast and fun, and bristles with smart details that make it as practical as it is intoxicating,” is how tester Dave Arthur described it. Let’s see what’s new and improved with the V+1 Gen2…

“The chain stay and bottom bracket join is now symmetrical, optimising the frame entirely for 1x while retaining the ability to run 650b wheels without a dropped drive-side chain stay,” says Vielo. This 1x concept with an extra-wide down tube to bottom bracket shell can already be found on the brand’s road bike, the Vielo R+1.

> Review: Vielo R+1 Alto SRAM Force e-Tap AXS

Geometry changes include a slightly lower bottom bracket height, short seat tube and slightly longer top tube, “the idea being to bring the rider lower and further forward", says Vielo.

The curved, flat, wide seat stays have greater clearance for up to 50mm tyres, while Vielo continue with a 1-1/8 to 1-1/2 tapered head tube, but now with an hourglass shape. “A new fork increases the tyre clearance at the front while improving the fork stiffness and optimised for flat-mount brakes.”

Mudguards remain for typical British riding conditions.

The frame is available in four new satin finishes. “We don’t do black,” says Vielo, and the result is some very stylish pastel colourways to choose from.

The lightweight Alto frames are Rock Salt Pink with Blue Stone highlights inside the fork and on the seat stays, or Blue Stone mainframe, with Rock Salt highlights. While the Strato frames are either Apple Green with Plum or Plum with Apple Green highlights.

Available to pre-order now, first deliveries of the bike are expected in April 2021.

Frameset prices:

V+1 Alto £3899
V+1 Strato £3399

Complete bike prices:

V+1 Alto SRAM e-Tap AXS Mullet 12 speed from £6,299
V+1 Alto Shimano GRX Di2 11 speed from £5,999
V+1 Strato Campagnolo Ekar 13 speed from £5699
V+1 Strato Shimano GRX Mechanical 11 speed from £4799

www.vielo.cc

