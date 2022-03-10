Udog’s lightweight Cima shoe comes with one-piece knitted upper

Italian direct-to-consumer brand Udog has released its second shoe model in a couple of months, the Cima being a lightweight option made with a one-piece full-knit upper. It’s a lace-up design with the ends of the laces hidden inside a pocket in the tongue. Udog sees the Cima as a high-end performance shoe.

You might remember that Udog (short for ‘Underdog’) unveiled its first cycling footwear – called Tensione – back in January, where the laces connect to straps that run under the insole, the idea being to improve comfort and support.

Check out these innovative new Tensione shoes from Italian startup Udog

The new Udog Cima is a lace-up model too, but without the straps under the insole. It uses a one-piece knitted upper so there are no seams.

“By eliminating all plastic and metal components, the entire upper features minimal stitching and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) layers to get the best out of the material and provide unparalleled comfort,” says Udog.

“The super-soft sock-like material adapts to any foot shape and every fit, while different technical knit patterns are used within the single knit upper for optimal performance and comfort. Cima utilises a tight-knit construction in the medial arch area to provide dynamic support, and a more breathable construction in the toe box for flexibility to fit any foot shape.”

The upper is said to be fast-drying too.

Udog has opted for a lace-up closure again because, it says, laces create an even distribution of pressure, offer an understated and streamlined aesthetic, and are comfortable and light.

Udog says that traditional laces can loosen while pedalling so it uses proprietary laces that are a flatter construction. This “creates a better knot and guarantees the best-fitting shoe no matter the ride”, it says.

Other laced shoes come with a narrow elastic band across the tongue to tuck the ends into, but Udog has introduced a new patented design here. The ends of the laces fit into a small pocket at the top of the tongue and the end of this pocket pushes behind a broad elastic bridge. Udog calls this its Pocket Tongue System (PTS). The aim is to provide a clean look and, Udog says, reduce drag.

The lace routing needs to work around the elastic bridge. Udog suggests the routing in the pictures but encourages you to alter the setup to fine-tune the fit.

The outsole is carbon composite – designed to be “ultra-stiff” – with a directional ventilation channel and integrated rubber heel and toe caps.

“The outsole features a large platform for easy cleat engagement and generous fore/aft bolt adjustments for precise fitting,” says Udog. “Cima is shaped to offer a generous toe box and a deep heel cup.”

Although the Cima name translates as ‘mountain top’ or ‘peak’, Udog doesn’t see the Cima exclusively as a climbing shoe although it’s lightweight at a claimed 240g (per shoe) in a size 42. The £300 Specialized S-Works 7 Lace shoes that we reviewed recently were a very similar claimed weight – 236g per shoe in the same size.

The Cima is available now in 15 sizes from 38 to 46 and is intended for both men and women. It comes in Pure Black and Salt White and is priced at £220.

We have a pair of Udog Cima shoes for review here at road.cc so stay tuned for our findings in the coming weeks.

www.udog.cc