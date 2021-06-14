Tubolito unveils ‘unpuncturable’ inner tube with one year warranty against flats

Tubolito has released a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) inner tube called the X_Tubo City/Tour that comes with a one year warranty against flats. If it punctures within that period you get a free replacement.

“The X-Tubo is… designed to withstand everything the city and touring rider can throw at it,” says Tubolito.

“The new, even more resistant material makes punctures impossible during normal use.

“X-Tubo City/Tour is the toughest tube worldwide. It was developed to make punctures a thing of the past and to guarantee worry-free rides in your daily life.”

The X-Tubo City/Tour is said to resist nails, broken glass and thorns, and Tubolito has produced a video to support its claims, and it certainly looks impressive.

You just need to register the product within a month of purchase to get a year’s warranty against all flats.

The Tubolito X-Tubo City/Tour is designed for 700C wheels, comes in Presta (130g) and Schrader (139g) versions, and is suitable for tyres from 30mm to 50mm wide – meaning that you could even use it on a lot of road bikes. Each is priced at £22.99. That's considerably more than a standard butyl inner tube, of course, but if it stops you fixing a flat by the side of the road on a wet November evening...

Get more info at www.tubolito.com. Tubolito’s UK distributor is Extra.