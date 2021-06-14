Support road.cc

Tubolito unveils ‘unpuncturable’ inner tube with one year warranty against flats

X-Tubo is said to be ‘the strongest tube in the world’, resistant to nails, broken glass, thorns, barbed wire… If it punctures within a year, you get a free replacement
by Mat Brett
Mon, Jun 14, 2021 16:08
Tubolito has released a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) inner tube called the X_Tubo City/Tour that comes with a one year warranty against flats. If it punctures within that period you get a free replacement.

“The X-Tubo is… designed to withstand everything the city and touring rider can throw at it,” says Tubolito.

“The new, even more resistant material makes punctures impossible during normal use.

“X-Tubo City/Tour is the toughest tube worldwide. It was developed to make punctures a thing of the past and to guarantee worry-free rides in your daily life.”

The X-Tubo City/Tour is said to resist nails, broken glass and thorns, and Tubolito has produced a video to support its claims, and it certainly looks impressive.

You just need to register the product within a month of purchase to get a year’s warranty against all flats.

The Tubolito X-Tubo City/Tour is designed for 700C wheels, comes in Presta (130g) and Schrader (139g) versions, and is suitable for tyres from 30mm to 50mm wide – meaning that you could even use it on a lot of road bikes. Each is priced at £22.99. That's considerably more than a standard butyl inner tube, of course, but if it stops you fixing a flat by the side of the road on a wet November evening... 

Get more info at www.tubolito.com. Tubolito’s UK distributor is Extra.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

