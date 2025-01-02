Muc-Off Big Bore Lite Tubeless Valves

Muc-Off's Big Bore Lite Tubeless Valves are nicely engineered and more or less immune to getting gummed up by sealant. The airflow through them is much higher than cored Presta valves, which can also make sealing tubeless tyres less of a chore, depending on how you do it. They're expensive, but they're really good.
First off: how are they different? Well, the Presta valve we're probably all familiar with has a removable core, which screws into the valve stem. You can lock this with a small nut on a threaded rod, and when open the valve can be depressed to allow air into the tyre. It's a great system that for the most part works flawlessly. Or it did, until tubeless.
Tubeless tyres introduce two new things for the valve to cope with. Firstly, you need to actually seal the tyre against the rim. This requires a blast of air from a compressor or a tyre booster, or some very quick work on the pump. The problem is that a Presta valve just isn't designed to handle that level of airflow. Normally, you have to remove the core to seal the tyre, then deflate it and put the valve back in before blowing it up again.
The second issue is sealant: this is literally designed to gum things up and there's nothing it likes to gum up better than the delicate workings of a Presta valve. Cored valves have a limited lifespan when you're running tubeless. Muc-Off sells them in packs of 10 for this very reason.
Having a ball
The Big Bore Lite Tubeless Valves (the 'Lite' just means they're a bit more slender than the standard ones) eliminates the core, and both problems, at a stroke. Instead of a core it uses a ball valve: a ball with a hole through the centre that can turn to either allow air through or block it. It's a simple, durable and effective valve; you've probably got half a dozen in your house, in the plumbing and the gas.
The ball valve in these units is stainless steel and actuated by a twisting alloy lever on the side: parallel is closed, perpendicular is open. The valve screws onto an alloy stem, the base of which has some horizontal air channels in it to stop a tyre liner blocking everything up.
Three different rubber inserts are included for various rim shapes. Installing them was no more difficult than any other valve, really – you have to remove the valve head to fit the stem through the rim, but it's hardly a chore.
Muc-Off says that the miniaturised version in the Big Bore Lite valves has an airflow that's up to 230% higher than a standard cored valve. So that might mean that you'll be able to get your tyres seated without removing the valve section. It won't mean that for me – I use a Schwalbe Air Booster that's designed to screw onto the valve stem without the core, and there was no way to seal it with the valve in place. If Muc-Off added a bit of valve-stem-size thread above the valve as well – or included a thread adapter – it would work with a wider range of tubeless boosters out of the box.
I did try using a friend's compressor, and the throughput is impressive. It's still not as high as it is without the valve, though, and for me the minor faff of removing and refitting the valve – even easier in this case because the valve is much bigger – is worth it for dependable tubeless sealing. Your mileage may vary there.
On the second point there's no doubt that the ball valve in these valves is much, much less prone to clogging than a standard core. The main reason for this is that there's just loads more space, but there are also other factors. Ball valves are all smooth faces, whereas a Presta core has a threaded rod down the middle with loads of crevices for sealant to catch and congeal. Also, the actual valve in a Presta core is usually rubber, and there's nothing that tube sealant likes to stick to more – that's its job, after all. The stainless steel of the ball valve is much less attractive, and the action of opening and closing the valve will shear off any sealant that has managed to stick.
I've had no more air loss from my tubeless tyres during testing than I'd normally expect, so the valves have sealed well against the rim, and the ball valve is airtight when closed. If you're adjusting your tyre pressure on the fly then it's even easier than with a cored valve – you get a bigger thing to tweak, and you can open the valve just a little bit to leak out a few psi.
Value & conclusion
At 40 quid a pair, these are up against products like the Reserve Fillmore valves and the 76 Projects Hi Flow valves, both of which use different internals to a standard core. The 76 Projects are all a bit cheaper (if you can actually find the ones you want), but of the Reserve ones, only the 50mm are cheaper; the 70mm are the same price, and the 90mm are £44.99 (all sizes of the Muc-Offs – 30, 35, 45 and 60mm – are £40).
I really like the use of a ball valve here. I think it's the neatest engineering solution to the problems of airflow and clogging thus far, and I'd recommend them, even though they're expensive.
Verdict
Great engineering solution to tubeless problems built into a quality valve
Make and model: Muc-off Big Bore Lite Tubeless Valves
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says: "Introducing our latest innovation in tubeless valve technology: The Big Bore Valve range. Engineered with precision and designed to deliver maximum inflation simply and efficiently, this patent-pending valve sets a new standard and is the benchmark in high air flow tubeless tyre systems with a revolutionary 'Straight through' internal design for maximum airflow fire power.
Featuring a cutting-edge, integrated ball valve system, the valve ensures lightning-fast airflow, turbocharging the sealant filling process. Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional tubeless valves that clog up and require the valve core to be removed to fill sealant and achieve sufficient air flow during tubeless set up.
Our Big Bore Lite offers up to 230% higher air flow than traditional Presta valves thanks to the straight through bore design.
With our ball valve construction and integrated lever, you can quickly open and close the valve for effortless airflow control, and even fine tune your pressure whilst you're out riding.
Crafted from 7075 aircraft grade CNC machined aluminium construction with a stainless steel ball valve, this fully serviceable valve is built to withstand the toughest rides, whatever the conditions."
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
9/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well: really good tubeless valves.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
A well-thought-out engineering problem to the issues of tubeless.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
They're expensive and they don't work with all tubeless boosters out of the box.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're about as expensive as tubeless valves get but you are getting some nice engineering here.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Very good: missing out on a 9 because of the price and the fact that they're not compatible with all tubeless boosters as they come.
Age: 52 Height: 189cm Weight: 99kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Lauf Úthald, Kinesis Tripster ATR, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
