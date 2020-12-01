TorchONE helmet with a removable 360-degree light launched on Kickstarter

Torch Apparel Ltd has launched its TorchONE helmet with removable front and rear lights on Kickstarter today, with the campaign running until 31 December 2020. The brand says the new helmet is designed to support “individuals that care about safety, style and human connection” by offering “appropriate technology to enhance visibility”.

The TorchONE helmet had been shortlisted in the innovative products category at the 2020 Eurobike awards, prior to the cancellation of the event.

Being seen is said to be key to the TorchONE’s ethos and approach, and this is delivered with a removable 360-degree, lighting display on a fully water resistant helmet.

With a reported weight of 266 grams without lights and 382 grams with lights attached, the TorchONE claims to be the lightest helmet in its category, while reportedly offering the largest lighting display.

For use in warmer conditions, the helmet design includes 10 wide vents, and for widespread compatibility, the lighting lenses are fully rechargeable using Micro USB3.

Four brightness modes are also promised but the battery life for each of these settings awaits the results of further testing.

The TorchONE helmet is available in sizes from 54-62cm in a wide range of colours: Slate Grey, Midnight Black, Neon Yellow and Arctic White.

With further functionality thought through, the TorchVISOR accessory can be paired with the helmet for use in sunny conditions.

Delivery to customers is said to be in Spring 2021 and a sign up page can be found here.

All the usual Kickstarter rules and regulations apply which can be found here.

www.torchapparel.com