2021 TorchONE 3

TorchONE helmet with a removable 360-degree light launched on Kickstarter

The new fully water resistant helmet promises improved year-round versatility compared to the brand’s previously popular T1 and T2 series
by Anna Marie Hughes
Tue, Dec 01, 2020 12:30
3

Torch Apparel Ltd has launched its TorchONE helmet with removable front and rear lights on Kickstarter today, with the campaign running until 31 December 2020. The brand says the new helmet is designed to support “individuals that care about safety, style and human connection” by offering “appropriate technology to enhance visibility”.

The TorchONE helmet had been shortlisted in the innovative products category at the 2020 Eurobike awards, prior to the cancellation of the event.

2021 TorchONE

Being seen is said to be key to the TorchONE’s ethos and approach, and this is delivered with a removable 360-degree, lighting display on a fully water resistant helmet.

With a reported weight of 266 grams without lights and 382 grams with lights attached, the TorchONE claims to be the lightest helmet in its category, while reportedly offering the largest lighting display.

For use in warmer conditions, the helmet design includes 10 wide vents, and for widespread compatibility, the lighting lenses are fully rechargeable using Micro USB3.

20201 TorchONE 2

Four brightness modes are also promised but the battery life for each of these settings awaits the results of further testing.

> Buyer's guide: Best 2020 front lights for cycling - our beam comparison engine plus how-to-choose guide

The TorchONE helmet is available in sizes from 54-62cm in a wide range of colours: Slate Grey, Midnight Black, Neon Yellow and Arctic White.

With further functionality thought through, the TorchVISOR accessory can be paired with the helmet for use in sunny conditions.

Delivery to customers is said to be in Spring 2021 and a sign up page can be found here.

All the usual Kickstarter rules and regulations apply which can be found here.

www.torchapparel.com

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

