Strava to provide subscribers with injury prevention plans

Acquisition of Recover Athletics app extends Strava’s capability with the aim of keeping you injury-free
by Mat Brett
Thu, May 19, 2022 13:05
0

Strava is giving subscribers access to personalised injury prevention exercise plans for the first time, having acquired the injury prevention app Recover Athletics.

Recover Athletics, founded in 2018, has been focused on runners up until now but Strava says that its resources will allow for the expansion of the scope of the platform so that any athlete – cyclists included – can find content that’ll help them stay injury-free.

“Recover Athletics has helped thousands of runners dramatically reduce the risk of injury by creating personalised exercise routines based on training and soreness data,” says Strava.

“Recover collaborated with physicians and physical therapists from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Mass General Brigham in Boston [Massachusetts, USA] to build their content library and algorithms. These algorithms match runners with evidence-based exercises to help them stay injury-free.”

Recover Athletics already uses Strava’s API (application programming interface) to customise recommendations for athletes based on their training data. Now the two services will be even more integrated. 

Athletes on iOS can subscribe to Strava from within the Recover app to access both Strava and Recover Athletics’ premium features for £47.99/year.

For more information on Strava, including how to start a free subscription trial, head over to www.strava.com.

Mat Brett

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

