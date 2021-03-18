Specialized unveils Rime Flat shoe for walking as well as biking

Specialized has totally redesigned the Rime to create a new shoe, the Rime Flat, that is said to be suitable for hiking as well as its biking thanks to a super tacky rubber sole and protected toe box. We wonder whether it'll also prove suitable for urban use when you're both on and off the bike.

“For those who ride and hike, hike and ride, or simply find themselves going off the beaten path, we created the Rime Flat,” says Specialized. “This shoe is designed to have just as much performance when hiking as it does when biking. It strikes the perfect balance between flat pedal riding stiffness and all-day walking performance, so no matter where the trail takes you, the Rime Flat will always be a perfect fit.”

A specifically designed flexible forefoot tread section is said to articulate and adapt to steep terrain for the hike-a-bike, push-a-bike, drink-a-pint sections.

The SlipNot ST rubber sole, with the ST standing for super tacky, balances flat pedal riding grip and stiffness. “It delivers all-day walking performance, so no matter where the trail takes you, the Rime Flat will get you there,” says Specialized.

For more comfort, fewer injuries and higher power output, the Rime Flat includes Specialized Body Geometry. “Our Longitudinal Arch, Varus Wedge, and personalised insoles align the hip, foot, and knee, while also limiting medial/lateral knee movement and maintaining good circulation down to your toes,” says Specialized.

The Rime Flat features an injected-moulded toe box to help protect against unforeseen obstacles when out and about on an adventure.

“Foot protection on any ride is important, but when an adventure heads off into the unknown, keeping our riders’ toes safe is paramount,” says Specialized.

A welded mesh and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) upper eliminates seams and is designed for durability, while a cushioned EVA foam midsole has been included for comfort and impact absorption.

The Xpel hydrophobic mesh construction promises to reduce water absorption and significantly improve the drying time.

“Whether taking week-long trips in the backcountry, short afternoon outings to the local trails, or kicking it at your favourite coffee spot, the Rime Flat is never out of place,” says Specialized.

On sale now for £130, there’s a fully black or white mountain colourway, but the latter is not currently available in the UK.

www.specialized.com