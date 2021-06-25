Specialized launches fifth Sagan Collection with Disruption theme

Specialized has launched framesets and apparel in a new Peter Sagan Collection ahead of the Tour de France, the fifth time it has produced a collection with the multi-time green jersey winner and World Champion.
The collection is called Disruption and features three framesets: the race-ready S-Works Tarmac SL7, along with two versions of the ultra-lightweight Aethos. The Aethos framesets also feature a limited-edition seat tube badge.
Specialized explains the thought behind the Disruptive design: “We looked at the humans who made waves in cycling during the ‘70s time period, both men and women who were being disruptive enough to break the status quo.
“We were constantly inspired by the attention to detail in graphic design and the richness of colour coming out of an era full of change.
“It felt so pure and intentional. We felt like that was also Peter. He’s changed cycling forever with his personality and talent as an athlete.”
The latest Sagan apparel Collection has muted colours “so you can let your riding do the talking”, says Specialized.
You also get touches of Sagan’s Slovakian National Champion bands that replicate colours from the flag.
The apparel line-up includes the S-Works Evade helmet, S-Works 7 shoes, SL Air Jersey, SL Bib Shorts, socks and a new bandana to round off your look.
The prices go like this:
- Aethos frameset £2,750
- Tarmac frameset £4,750
- S-Works Evade II helmet £250
- S-Works 7 shoes £370
www.specialized.com
Sure. It's illegal to ride a bike on the pavement but not to park a car on the pavement (outside London). Hope that helps.
Crikey...some big decisions to make,
It's not the old drivers who scare the bejeesus out of me on a regular basis, it's those still young enough to know it all.
Aren't places like Cash Converters required to have a system in place to prevent them basically handling/selling on stolen items?
I remember buying white striped Rubino Pro tyres back in the day, I can't imagine making a blue one would have been too much of a technical challenge
Well it damn well should be! Just as a competition-level rowing boat should be much more attainable than a Sunseeker luxury motorboat....
Calm down, calm down. People like you eh?...
So G predicts a chaotic start to the tour. I predict that it will get darker at night than it is during the day. Tell us something new G.
I might be cynical, but if I was a tabloid journalist I'd consider taking a drive through the City of London on the 10th July with a good quality...
11 year sentence + 10 year ban....