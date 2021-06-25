Support road.cc

Specialized_Sagan-Collection_Detail

Specialized launches fifth Sagan Collection with Disruption theme

Framesets and clothing come in muted colours to let your riding do the talking, according to Specialized
by Anna Marie Hughes
Fri, Jun 25, 2021 17:00
Specialized has launched framesets and apparel in a new Peter Sagan Collection ahead of the Tour de France, the fifth time it has produced a collection with the multi-time green jersey winner and World Champion.

Specialized_Sagan-Collection_Tarmac-SL7_Hero

The collection is called Disruption and features three framesets: the race-ready S-Works Tarmac SL7, along with two versions of the ultra-lightweight Aethos. The Aethos framesets also feature a limited-edition seat tube badge.

Specialized_Sagan-Collection_Tarmac-SL7_Detail_Seat_Junction

Specialized explains the thought behind the Disruptive design: “We looked at the humans who made waves in cycling during the ‘70s time period, both men and women who were being disruptive enough to break the status quo.

Specialized_Sagan-Collection_Aethos-10R_Hero

“We were constantly inspired by the attention to detail in graphic design and the richness of colour coming out of an era full of change.

“It felt so pure and intentional. We felt like that was also Peter. He’s changed cycling forever with his personality and talent as an athlete.”

Specialized_Sagan-Collection_SW7_Detail_Back

The latest Sagan apparel Collection has muted colours “so you can let your riding do the talking”, says Specialized.

Specialized_Sagan-Collection_Evade-Helmet_Detail

You also get touches of Sagan’s Slovakian National Champion bands that replicate colours from the flag.

Specialized_Sagan-Collection_Evade-Helmet_Hero

The apparel line-up includes the S-Works Evade helmet, S-Works 7 shoes, SL Air Jersey, SL Bib Shorts, socks and a new bandana to round off your look.

Specialized_Sagan-Collection_SW7-Pair_Hero

The prices go like this:

  • Aethos frameset £2,750
  • Tarmac frameset £4,750
  • S-Works Evade II helmet £250
  • S-Works 7 shoes £370

www.specialized.com

sagan
Specialized
2021 Specialized
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

