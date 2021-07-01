Support road.cc

2021 Shimano IC1 IC2 3

Shimano expands its indoor cycling shoes range with new IC1 and IC2 models

There are options that are compatible with SPD-SL and SPD pedals, and both
by Anna Marie Hughes
Thu, Jul 01, 2021 17:00
Shimano has added to its Indoor Cycling (IC) shoe range with two new unisex models, the IC2 and IC1, that sit alongside the original IC5 and IC3. There’s compatibility with road (SPD-SL) and off-road (SPD) pedals, or both.

2021 Shimano IC1 IC2

The new IC2 and IC1 are entry-level indoor cycling shoes that are designed to be very well vented to deal with indoor training heat. They feature Shimano’s Dynalast fitting that's designed to minimise foot/ankle strain, a wrap-around Velcro strap, as well as a full length rubber sole that’s grippy for making walking easier, especially for going to a spin class at the gym.

2021 Shimano IC1 IC2 5

“All models in the IC range aim to balance superior breathability and stiffness for indoor conditions,” Shimano says.

The sock-like uppers with light mesh panels are designed to offer more ventilation and comfort than other cycling shoes.

2021 Shimano IC1 IC2 6

“Cycling-specific outsoles give a strong pedal platform for better power transfer and reduced fatigue, especially on the Achilles tendon,” Shimano promises.

The strap across the mid part of the foot provides a firm hold for optimal power transfer, Shimano says.

2021 Shimano IC1 IC2 7

There’s adaptable arch support for a customised fit.

For dealing with sweat build-up, Shimano has made the IC range from a quick-drying material and it’s also easy to wash.

The IC2 is compatible with SPD (off-road) pedals, while the IC1 works with both SPD two-hole systems and SPD-SL three-hole systems.

2021 Shimano IC1 IC2 2

The IC1 weighs in at a claimed weight of 250g, while the IC2 is 265g.

Available now in men’s EU 42-48 and women’s EU 36-41.

www.shimano.com

2021 Shimano IC2
2021 Shimano IC1
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

