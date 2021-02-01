Support road.cc

Shimano IC1 Shoes 1-2

Shimano adds IC1 shoes to its growing indoor cycling range

The shoes feature drilling for 2-bolt or 3-bolt cleats and a breathable upper
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Feb 01, 2021 13:52
0

Shimano has extended its range of indoor-specific cycle clothing with the IC1 shoes that are aimed at riders that favour spin classes. A mesh upper is used for maximum breathability and the glass fibre reinforced nylon sole can take either 2-bolt or 3-bolt cleats.

Indoor cycling, be that for the avid roadie or the occasional attendee of a spin class, can be a rather sweaty experience. Shimano’s IC1 indoor cycling shoes claim to be a highly breathable option for riders that don’t want to ruin their nice summer cycling shoes through countless hours spent getting the virtual miles in through the colder months.

Shimano IC1 Shoes 2-2

The mesh upper has been used to allow for maximum ventilation says Shimano and the sole also gets plenty of venting to further aid this.

This sole is constructed from reinforced nylon which Shimano says will provide “optimal power transfer” though the sole won’t be as stiff as a high-end race shoe. Internally, Shimano says that adaptable arch support has been provided to ensure a comfortable, customised fit.

Shimano IC1 Shoes 4-2

Given the variety of pedal systems used, particularly on spin bikes, Shimano has drilled the soles for both 2-bolt and 3-bolt cleat systems. To aid walking on slippery studio floors, a large rubber heel bumper covers the rear of the shoe.

Shimano IC1 Shoes 3-2

A simple closure system is used with just one wide strap that crosses the foot twice and is secured using a velcro tab. To help users get the shoes on, the sock-like design gets a central elasticated section and the heel features a pull tab.

The IC1 shoes come in black only and cost £69.99. We’ve asked for a pair to test as this could be an interesting option for keen Zwifters.

Liam Cahill

Liam Cahill

