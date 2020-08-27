Scott updates Foil road bike with internal cable routing

Scott is to launch a new version of its Foil road bike with integrated cable routing for both mechanical and electronic shifting.

Scott says that this has been achieved without any compromise to shifting or braking quality, or to front end stiffness. It also says that it is surprisingly easy to change cables and maintain the new design.

"The new Foil has the same well-proven lightweight and aerodynamic frame as the previous version and is still amongst the lightest aero bikes on the market, but now comes with fully integrated cable routing and a unique colour scheme," says Scott.

"Two Mitchelton-Scott riders will start the Tour de France on August 29th on the new Foil."

Scott says that the fork had to be completely redesigned to allow fully integrated cable routing and to reduce drag further. The new fork comes with a clearance for 30mm-wide tyres.

The bike uses a Syncros Creston IC SL combined handlebar and stem, as already found on high-end Addicts.

Head over to https://www.scott-sports.com/gb/en/page/foil for more info.