Scott updates Foil road bike with internal cable routing

The whole cut to length seatpost thing is a big turnoff. Cut too much off and you have to live with it for ever. The standard post and clamp may...
It was entirely predictable that traffic levels would rise again, but aren't Southampton rather missing the point? Without those relatively safe...
And for those looking for something with a slightly adjacent ethos there's another Bristol frame maker - Clandestine Bikes. Here's a short and...
A quarter of the 2020 TdF teams with Japanese groupsets have replaced the crankset (AG2R, EF, NTT, BB Hotels). Perhaps they just can't trust them?:...
Fuckwit Driver scares the crap out of the clown in white who moves to the left and still gets punishment passed anyway by Mr Poor Impulse-Control....
Sure, I should have said 'don't overlook stainless' if you're looking at titanium. But as for tube shaping, most of these bikes use round tubes,...
How does it ride on the road? If you need a bike mostly for road but have an occasional gravel habit, are you best off with ...
So depressing. The DfT is right to insist on tight timetables, but some councils just aren't up to the job....
Well - no - you need to ride a segment at least twice to register a PR. So ride it slowly the first time, and then again at normal speed.
I suspect the concept of no collision is ones where a drivers dashcam footage picks up an drivers infraction which is reported. The trouble when...