Roval says new Alpinist SLX wheels are “the pinnacle of what can be achieved with alloy”

Specialized-owned brand Roval has unveiled a lightweight and relatively inexpensive Alpinist SLX alloy road wheelset that features new DT Swiss 350 hubs and Sapim spokes. The Alpinist SLX alloy road wheelset weighs a claimed 1,485g.

Roval launched its high-end Roval Alpinist CLX II wheels last year and they’ve been hugely well received, the only real downside – and it’s quite a big one – being that you’re looking at a price of £2,500 for the pair.

Fear not, though, because Roval has thought of that.

“We want every rider to experience the magical ride quality of Alpinist,” says Roval, never one to play down its successes. “This is why we created the new Alpinist SLX alloy road wheel — the first-ever alloy product to earn the Alpinist name. This road wheel brings the hallmarks of the Alpinist family to more riders.”

Roval already offers Alpinist handlebars, cockpits (combined handlebars/stems), and seat posts, as well as wheels.

“While it’s the same 6069 alloy rim (24mm deep) as the previous SLX rim, its newly engineered shot peen treatment increases fatigue life. Plus, with new DT Swiss 350 hubs and Sapim spokes, the overall weight has been reduced by 30g. The new Alpinist SLX is the pinnacle of what can be achieved with alloy.”

Roval puts the 1,485g wheelset weight down to the use of “premium alloy and a thoughtful build” and says that “the wheels are stiff enough for high-powered efforts yet supple enough for sublime handling at an affordable price”.

Okay, the weight doesn’t rival that of the Roval Alpinist CLX II, but you wouldn’t expect it to. Those wheels hit the road.cc Scales of Truth at 1,260g. It’s a decent weight for wheels of this type and price, though.

The rims are tubeless compatible so “you get sublime ride quality with the added efficiency, comfort, and flat protection of tubeless tyres”, according to Roval.

The Roval Alpinist SLX features the updated DT Swiss 350 hubs that we told you about in January. The 350 rear hub uses a star ratchet system rather than traditional pawls. Two rings with angled teeth glide over one another when you’re coasting, and engage – pushed together by springs – when you pedal.

Whereas the previous DT Swiss 350 hub used 18 teeth, the new one features 36. This means that the freehub engages twice as quickly when you start to pedal – in 10°.

The front Roval Alpinist SLX alloy wheel is priced at £310 while the rear is £450, giving a total price of £760 for the pair.

